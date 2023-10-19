Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon

Children’s Costume Swap

SMSU 333

Oct. 19, 11 a.m.

Free

The Resource Center for Students with Children invites the PSU community to a children’s Halloween costume swap. Snacks, games and crafts are provided.

Critical Conversations

Pan-African Commons

Oct. 19, 12 p.m.

Free

This week, they will be addressing whether it is the Black community’s duty to educate others on Black issues

PSU Serve Your City Shorts

SMSU M108

Oct. 19, 12 p.m.

Free

Join PSU’s Student Community Engagement Center to volunteer your time. Make cards for Store to Door and Meals on Wheels to brighten a homebound senior’s day!

Canvas and Kvass

FMH 334

Oct. 19, 4 p.m.

Free

Join the Russian Club for painting and drinking a Russian beverage called Kvass

German Club Stammtisch

Smith’s Coffee

Oct. 25, 2 p.m.

Free for students

Join the German Club for a few hours of reading poetry and short stories, as well as German conversation and about the culture

Live @ Lunch

Parkway North in SMSU

Tuesdays/Thursdays, 12 p.m.

Free

A music series for students by students. A place to study, eat, meet local bands and make new friends!

Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU Suite 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free for students

Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support

PSU Food Pantry

1704 SW Broadway (temporary location)

Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.

SMART Recovery Meetings

University Center Building 340 E

Times vary

Free

In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community.

SHAC Weekly Online Parent Support Group

Online

Thursdays 11 a.m.

Free

Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate

Community Technology Space

730 SW 10th Ave. Suite 111 (entrance on SW 9th Ave.)

Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Multnomah County official cooling center with access to free technology, internet, limited books and events

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, hours vary

Free

Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability

Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

UCB Suite 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment

Telus Health Student Support

Download on App Store or Google Play

Available 24/7

Free

Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support

Workshop Wednesday Video Series

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments

BORP Online Fitness Studio

Watch on Zoom

Mon–Sat, hours vary

Free

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities

Cosmic Kids Yoga

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

Using fun and popular stories to get kids engaged in a calm, relaxing, mindful workout





