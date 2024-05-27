May 27, 2024
Hed: Community & Wellness Resources
Dek: Updated weekly
Byline: Milo Loza
Happening Soon
Live @ Lunch
SMSU 101
May 28, 12 p.m.
Free for students
Live concert series at lunchtime where you can study and meet with local artists
3D Modeling Demo Workshop
SMSU M112
May 28, 2 p.m.
Free for students
Learn to create 3D models using Blender. No experience necessary.
Jazz Combo Night 1
Lincoln Hall Studio Theater
May 28, 7 p.m.
Free for students
Performances of jazz and contemporary music by student combos
University Band Concert
Lincoln Performance Hall 175
May 28, 7 p.m.
Free for students
PSU’s band presents their spring concert
The Wolves
Lincoln Hall Boiler Room Theater
May 29, 7:30 p.m.
$5
Experience a contemporary play about an indoor soccer team
First United Methodist Church
May 31, 7:30 p.m.
Free for students
An evening of performances by PSU’s choirs and guest artists
Resources
SMSU suite 435
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
Free for students
Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support
SMSU basement
Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.
Free for students
Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.
UCB 340E
Times vary
Free
In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community
SHAC weekly online parent support group
Online
Thursdays 11 a.m.
Free
Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate
Online
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free
Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking
Varying Locations
Mon–Fri, hours vary
Free
Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability
Wellness
UCB Suite 310
Mon–Fri (by appointment)
Free for students
Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.
Opioid Overdose Reversal Training
SHAC, Suite 340E
Mon 10–12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.
Free for students
Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10-minute training on how to use it
Listen on Spotify
Available 24/7
Free
PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment
Follow on Instagram
Available 24/7
Free
WHAT is a group of peers who educate on health topics specific to PSU students.
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments
Watch on Zoom
Mon–Sat, hours vary
Free
Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities