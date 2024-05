Community & Wellness Resources

May 27, 2024

Happening Soon

Live @ Lunch

SMSU 101

May 28, 12 p.m.

Free for students

Live concert series at lunchtime where you can study and meet with local artists

3D Modeling Demo Workshop

SMSU M112

May 28, 2 p.m.

Free for students

Learn to create 3D models using Blender. No experience necessary.

Jazz Combo Night 1

Lincoln Hall Studio Theater

May 28, 7 p.m.

Free for students

Performances of jazz and contemporary music by student combos

University Band Concert

Lincoln Performance Hall 175

May 28, 7 p.m.

Free for students

PSU’s band presents their spring concert

The Wolves

Lincoln Hall Boiler Room Theater

May 29, 7:30 p.m.

$5

Experience a contemporary play about an indoor soccer team

PSU Choir’s Into the Light

First United Methodist Church

May 31, 7:30 p.m.

Free for students

An evening of performances by PSU’s choirs and guest artists

Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU suite 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Free for students

Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support

PSU Food Pantry

SMSU basement

Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.

SMART recovery meetings

UCB 340E

Times vary

Free

In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community

SHAC weekly online parent support group

Online

Thursdays 11 a.m.

Free

Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate

Women’s Resource Center

Online

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, hours vary

Free

Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability









Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

UCB Suite 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.

Opioid Overdose Reversal Training

SHAC, Suite 340E

Mon 10–12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.

Free for students

Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10-minute training on how to use it

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment

Wellness & Health Action Team

Follow on Instagram

Available 24/7

Free

WHAT is a group of peers who educate on health topics specific to PSU students.

Outdoor Workshop Wednesdays

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments

BORP online fitness studio

Watch on Zoom

Mon–Sat, hours vary

Free

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities