Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon
PSU Jazz with Johnaye Kendrick
Lincoln Performance Hall
June 3, 7:30 p.m.
Free for Students
Special performance by a Grammy winner with PSU Vocal Collective and Jazz Band
Live @ Lunch
SMSU 101
June 4, 12 p.m.
Free for students
Live concert series at lunchtime where you can study and meet with local artists
Sound Art Installation: Home:Lost
Lincoln Hall Boiler Room Theater
June 6, 4 p.m.
Free for Students
Interactive installation exploring displacement through sound and scenic environments
PSU Wind Symphony: Renewal
Lincoln Performance Hall
June 6, 7 p.m.
Free for Students
Concert featuring the Cleveland High School Wind Ensemble
PSU Orchestra: Unfinished Business
Lincoln Recital Hall
June 8, 12 p.m.
Free for Students
Ken Selden conducts works by Franz Schubert and William Grant Still
5th Avenue Cinema
June 9, 3 p.m.
A nostalgic film about a young boy’s love for movies and his friendship with a projectionist
Resources
SMSU suite 435
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
Free for students
Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support
SMSU basement
Tues 10:30–4:30 p.m., Wed 9–1:30 p.m., Thur 12–5:30 p.m. and Fri 10:30–5:30 p.m.
Free for students
Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.
UCB 340E
Times vary
Free
In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community
SHAC weekly online parent support group
Online
Thursdays 11 a.m.
Free
Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate
Online
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free
Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking
Varying Locations
Mon–Fri, hours vary
Free
Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability
Wellness
UCB Suite 310
Mon–Fri (by appointment)
Free for students
Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.
Opioid Overdose Reversal Training
SHAC, Suite 340E
Mon 10–12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.
Free for students
Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10-minute training on how to use it
Listen on Spotify
Available 24/7
Free
PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment
Follow on Instagram
Available 24/7
Free
WHAT is a group of peers who educate on health topics specific to PSU students.
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments
Watch on Zoom
Mon–Sat, hours vary
Free
Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities