Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon
Vice Presidential Debate Watch Party
SMSU 101 (Parkway North)
Oct. 1, 6 p.m.
Free for Students
Watch the debate between Governor Tim Walz and Senator JD Vance at the 2024 Vice Presidential Debate.
Party in the Park 2024
PSU Park Blocks
Oct. 2, 11 a.m.
Free for Students
Annual student engagement fair showcasing organizations, jobs and leadership opportunities.
Ice Cream Social
SMSU 4th Floor at SSWC
Oct. 3, 11 a.m.
Free for Students
Connect with fellow caregivers and explore SSWC services over free ice cream.
Fall ASL Club Meeting Series
FMH 333
Oct. 3, 4 p.m.
Free for Students
Join to practice sign language and learn about Deaf culture with our ASL community.
Organization Budget Council Meeting
SMSU M114 or Zoom
Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m.
Free
Weekly session for student organizations to revise and discuss budget proposals with OBC.
Phi Alpha Theta Sack Lunch Socials
Cramer Hall, Room 488
Oct. 8, 12 p.m.
Free for Students
Hang out with members and discuss Phi Alpha Theta history, life and other interests. Bring your lunch!
Resources
SMSU suite 435
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free for students
Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support
SMSU basement, room 48
Tues 10:30–4:30 p.m., Wed 9–1:30 p.m., Thurs 12–5:30 p.m. and Fri 10:30–5:30 p.m.
Free for students
Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.
UCB 340E
Times vary
Free
In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community
SHAC weekly online parent support group
Online
Thursdays 11 a.m.
Free
Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate.
Online
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free
Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking.
Varying Locations
Mon–Fri, hours vary
Free
Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability.
Wellness
UCB Suite 310
Mon–Fri (by appointment)
Free for students
Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.
Opioid Overdose Reversal Training
SHAC, Suite 340E
Mon 10–12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.
Free for students
Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10-minute training on how to use it.
Listen on Spotify
Available 24/7
Free
PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment.
Follow on Instagram
Available 24/7
Free
WHAT is a group of peers who educate on health topics specific to PSU students.
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments.
Watch on Zoom
Mon–Sat, hours vary
Free
Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities.
Local A&C Events
Prost! Marketplace, Portland
Oct. 1, 8 a.m.
Free entry
Beer garden running daily with food carts and rotating taps.
Clackamas Town Center
Oct. 2, 12 p.m.
Free
Art program providing materials for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Portland Art Museum
Oct. 3, 10 a.m.
Free
Enjoy free access to exhibits like “Paul McCartney Photographs” and “Throughlines.”
HP Lovecraft Film Festival & CthulhuCon Full Pass
Hollywood Theatre
Oct. 4, 1 p.m.
$80
Three-day event featuring cosmic horror films, live performances and author panels.
FashioNXT 2024
U.S. Bancorp Tower
Oct. 5, 6 p.m.
$50-$265
Final night featuring exclusive runway shows, designer exhibits and an after-party with DJs.
Elephants Delicatessen
Oct. 6, 3 p.m.
$55
Guided tour with four stops, sampling unique ice cream flavors in downtown Portland.
Hollywood Theatre
Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m.
$10
Cult classic vampire horror-comedy screened in 35mm.