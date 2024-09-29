Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon

Vice Presidential Debate Watch Party

SMSU 101 (Parkway North)

Oct. 1, 6 p.m.

Free for Students

Watch the debate between Governor Tim Walz and Senator JD Vance at the 2024 Vice Presidential Debate.

Party in the Park 2024

PSU Park Blocks

Oct. 2, 11 a.m.

Free for Students

Annual student engagement fair showcasing organizations, jobs and leadership opportunities.

Ice Cream Social

SMSU 4th Floor at SSWC

Oct. 3, 11 a.m.

Free for Students

Connect with fellow caregivers and explore SSWC services over free ice cream.

Fall ASL Club Meeting Series

FMH 333

Oct. 3, 4 p.m.

Free for Students

Join to practice sign language and learn about Deaf culture with our ASL community.

Organization Budget Council Meeting

SMSU M114 or Zoom

Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m.

Free

Weekly session for student organizations to revise and discuss budget proposals with OBC.

Phi Alpha Theta Sack Lunch Socials

Cramer Hall, Room 488

Oct. 8, 12 p.m.

Free for Students

Hang out with members and discuss Phi Alpha Theta history, life and other interests. Bring your lunch!

Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU suite 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free for students

Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support

PSU Food Pantry

SMSU basement, room 48

Tues 10:30–4:30 p.m., Wed 9–1:30 p.m., Thurs 12–5:30 p.m. and Fri 10:30–5:30 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.

SMART Recovery meetings

UCB 340E

Times vary

Free

In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community

SHAC weekly online parent support group

Online

Thursdays 11 a.m.

Free

Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate.

Women’s Resource Center

Online

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking.

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, hours vary

Free

Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability.









Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

UCB Suite 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.

Opioid Overdose Reversal Training

SHAC, Suite 340E

Mon 10–12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.

Free for students

Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10-minute training on how to use it.

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment.

Wellness & Health Action Team

Follow on Instagram

Available 24/7

Free

WHAT is a group of peers who educate on health topics specific to PSU students.

Outdoor Workshop Wednesdays

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments.

BORP online fitness studio

Watch on Zoom

Mon–Sat, hours vary

Free

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities.







Local A&C Events

Byline: Milo Loza

Fresh Hop Pop-Up Beer Fest

Prost! Marketplace, Portland

Oct. 1, 8 a.m.

Free entry

Beer garden running daily with food carts and rotating taps.

Club Mosaic

Clackamas Town Center

Oct. 2, 12 p.m.

Free

Art program providing materials for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Free First Thursday

Portland Art Museum

Oct. 3, 10 a.m.

Free

Enjoy free access to exhibits like “Paul McCartney Photographs” and “Throughlines.”

HP Lovecraft Film Festival & CthulhuCon Full Pass

Hollywood Theatre

Oct. 4, 1 p.m.

$80

Three-day event featuring cosmic horror films, live performances and author panels.

FashioNXT 2024

U.S. Bancorp Tower

Oct. 5, 6 p.m.

$50-$265

Final night featuring exclusive runway shows, designer exhibits and an after-party with DJs.

Portland Ice Cream Tour

Elephants Delicatessen

Oct. 6, 3 p.m.

$55

Guided tour with four stops, sampling unique ice cream flavors in downtown Portland.

Fright Night in 35mm

Hollywood Theatre

Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m.

$10

Cult classic vampire horror-comedy screened in 35mm.