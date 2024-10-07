Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon
Phi Alpha Theta Sack Lunch Socials
Cramer Hall, Room 488
Oct. 8, 12 p.m.
Free for Students
Meet Phi Alpha Theta members and chat while enjoying a casual lunch together.
Neuro Social
SMSU, Viking Game Room
Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m.
Free for Students
Join the Neuro Club for games, food and info about upcoming neuroscience events.
Welcome to CSA Workshop
SMSU, Room 333
Oct. 10, 5:30 p.m.
Free for Students
Learn about the Cambodian Student Association, play games and enjoy fun trivia.
Iraqi National Day
Smith Ballroom
Oct. 13, 3 p.m.
Free for Students
Celebrate Iraq’s independence with food, music, a photo booth and fun activities.
Civil Discourse Group
SMSU, Room 328
Oct. 14, 2:30 p.m.
Free for Students
First meeting! Discuss politics and engage in respectful conversations on various political topics.
5th Avenue Cinema
Oct. 13, 2 p.m.
Free for Students
Wim Wenders’ poetic film about angels observing human life in divided Berlin with stunning visuals.
Resources
SMSU, Suite 435
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free for students
Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support.
SMSU Basement, Room 48
Tues 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wed 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thurs 12–5:30 p.m. and Fri 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Free for students
Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable and trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for Fall.
UCB, Room 340E
Times vary
Free
In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community.
SHAC weekly online parent support group
Online
Thursdays 11 a.m.
Free
Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate.
Online
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free
Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking.
Varying Locations
Mon–Fri, hours vary
Free
Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability.
Wellness
UCB Suite 310
Mon–Fri (by appointment)
Free for students
Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.
Opioid Overdose Reversal Training
SHAC, Suite 340E
Mon 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.
Free for students
Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10-minute training on how to use it.
Listen on Spotify
Available 24/7
Free
PSU produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment.
Follow on Instagram
Available 24/7
Free
WHAT is a group of peers who educate on health topics specific to PSU students.
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments.
Watch on Zoom
Mon–Sat, hours vary
Free
Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities.
Local A&C Events
Alder Commons
Oct. 8, 11 a.m.
$50
Learn about building positive friendships and dating relationships in this engaging workshop.
The Local Honeys
The Showdown
Oct. 9, 8 p.m.
$20+
Kentucky duo blending Appalachian folk and bluegrass with rich storytelling and harmonies.
Hollywood Theatre
Oct. 10, 7 p.m.
$10
Tarantino’s classic film in 35mm format for its 30th anniversary.
Portland Ghost Tours w/ Slabtown Tours
NW Portland & St. Johns
Oct. 11, 6 p.m.
$30
Explore paranormal heritage sites and haunting locations with local historian Dr. March.
Universal Monsters Double Feature in 35mm
Hollywood Theatre
Oct. 12, 1:30 p.m.
$10–15
Classic horror films, Frankenstein meets the Wolf Man and House of Frankenstein on 35mm.
Tomorrow Theater
Oct. 13, 4 p.m.
$5
Screening of Hocus Pocus, celebrating family-friendly spooky fun and witchy mischief.
Cheerful Tortoise
Oct. 14, 9 p.m.
Comedy on campus, with sign ups at 8:30 p.m. and a feature comedian at 10 p.m.