Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon

Phi Alpha Theta Sack Lunch Socials

Cramer Hall, Room 488

Oct. 8, 12 p.m.

Free for Students

Meet Phi Alpha Theta members and chat while enjoying a casual lunch together.

Neuro Social

SMSU, Viking Game Room

Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m.

Free for Students

Join the Neuro Club for games, food and info about upcoming neuroscience events.

Welcome to CSA Workshop

SMSU, Room 333

Oct. 10, 5:30 p.m.

Free for Students

Learn about the Cambodian Student Association, play games and enjoy fun trivia.

Iraqi National Day

Smith Ballroom

Oct. 13, 3 p.m.

Free for Students

Celebrate Iraq’s independence with food, music, a photo booth and fun activities.

Civil Discourse Group

SMSU, Room 328

Oct. 14, 2:30 p.m.

Free for Students

First meeting! Discuss politics and engage in respectful conversations on various political topics.

Wings of Desire

5th Avenue Cinema

Oct. 13, 2 p.m.

Free for Students

Wim Wenders’ poetic film about angels observing human life in divided Berlin with stunning visuals.







Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU, Suite 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free for students

Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support.

PSU Food Pantry

SMSU Basement, Room 48

Tues 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wed 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thurs 12–5:30 p.m. and Fri 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable and trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for Fall.

SMART Recovery meetings

UCB, Room 340E

Times vary

Free

In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community.

SHAC weekly online parent support group

Online

Thursdays 11 a.m.

Free

Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate.

Women’s Resource Center

Online

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking.

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, hours vary

Free

Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability.









Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

UCB Suite 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.

Opioid Overdose Reversal Training

SHAC, Suite 340E

Mon 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.

Free for students

Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10-minute training on how to use it.

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment.

Wellness & Health Action Team

Follow on Instagram

Available 24/7

Free

WHAT is a group of peers who educate on health topics specific to PSU students.

Outdoor Workshop Wednesdays

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments.

BORP online fitness studio

Watch on Zoom

Mon–Sat, hours vary

Free

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities.







Local A&C Events

Friendship & Dating 101

Alder Commons

Oct. 8, 11 a.m.

$50

Learn about building positive friendships and dating relationships in this engaging workshop.

The Local Honeys

The Showdown

Oct. 9, 8 p.m.

$20+

Kentucky duo blending Appalachian folk and bluegrass with rich storytelling and harmonies.

Pulp Fiction in 35mm

Hollywood Theatre

Oct. 10, 7 p.m.

$10

Tarantino’s classic film in 35mm format for its 30th anniversary.

Portland Ghost Tours w/ Slabtown Tours

NW Portland & St. Johns

Oct. 11, 6 p.m.

$30

Explore paranormal heritage sites and haunting locations with local historian Dr. March.

Universal Monsters Double Feature in 35mm

Hollywood Theatre

Oct. 12, 1:30 p.m.

$10–15

Classic horror films, Frankenstein meets the Wolf Man and House of Frankenstein on 35mm.

Hocus Pocus // $5 FAM JAM

Tomorrow Theater

Oct. 13, 4 p.m.

$5

Screening of Hocus Pocus, celebrating family-friendly spooky fun and witchy mischief.

Comedy Open Mic

Cheerful Tortoise

Oct. 14, 9 p.m.

Comedy on campus, with sign ups at 8:30 p.m. and a feature comedian at 10 p.m.