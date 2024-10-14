Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon

Coffee & Calendars

FMH 101

Oct. 15, 9 a.m.

Free for Students

Learn time management strategies for organizing your schedule; coffee and food provided.

Live at Lunch

SMSU Parkway North

Oct. 15, 12 p.m.

Free for Students

Enjoy live music performances while you eat lunch.

HR Jeopardy Game Night

Karl Miller Center Room 262

Oct. 15, 4:30 p.m.

Free for Students

Compete in teams answering HR-related questions, with free snacks and drinks.

Violin Master Class by Rachel Lee Priday

Lincoln Hall Room 326

Oct. 17, 6 p.m.

Free for Students

Listen to PSU violin students perform under renowned violinist Rachel Lee Priday.

Stalker

5th Ave Cinema

Oct. 20, 3 p.m.

Free for Students

A guide leads two men through a mysterious zone rumored to grant one’s deepest desires.

HKSA Boba Social

SMSU Parkway North 101

Oct. 21, 5 p.m.

Free for Students

Meet board members and enjoy free boba with the Hong Kong Student Association.









Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU, Suite 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free for students

Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support.

PSU Food Pantry

SMSU Basement, Room 48

Tues 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wed 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thurs 12–5:30 p.m. and Fri 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable and trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for Fall.

SMART Recovery meetings

UCB, Room 340E

Times vary

Free

In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community.

SHAC weekly online parent support group

Online

Thursdays 11 a.m.

Free

Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate.

Women’s Resource Center

Online

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking.

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, hours vary

Free

Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability.









Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

UCB Suite 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.

Opioid Overdose Reversal Training

SHAC, Suite 340E

Mon 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.

Free for students

Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10-minute training on how to use it.

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment.

Wellness & Health Action Team

Follow on Instagram

Available 24/7

Free

WHAT is a group of peers who educate on health topics specific to PSU students.

Outdoor Workshop Wednesdays

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments.

BORP online fitness studio

Watch on Zoom

Mon–Sat, hours vary

Free

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities.

Local A&C Events

Fright Night 2 in 35mm

Hollywood Theatre

Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.

$12

Rare screening of the 1988 vampire sequel in its original 35mm format​.

Portland Film Festival

McMenamins Kennedy School

Oct. 16 – 20th, various times

$12+

Four day indie film festival featuring nearly 100 global films​.

Wicked

Keller Auditorium

Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m.

$54+

Traveling Broadway hit exploring the untold story of the Witches of Oz​.

Martini Tonight!

Funhouse Lounge

Oct. 18, 8 p.m.

$10

A seriously sexy and absurd comedy showcase every 3rd Friday, hosted by Brett Sisun.

Intersections: A Panel on Latin Art & Design

Landdd, Portland

Oct. 19, 4 p.m.

Free

Panel featuring Latin designers discussing art and their creative journeys.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Orchestra World Tour

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Oct. 20, 2 p.m.

$39+

Live orchestral performance of music from Final Fantasy VII, featuring visuals from the game.

Comedy Open Mic

Cheerful Tortoise

Oct. 21, 9 p.m.

Free

Comedy on campus, with sign ups at 8:30 p.m. and a feature comedian at 10 p.m.