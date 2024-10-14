Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon
Coffee & Calendars
FMH 101
Oct. 15, 9 a.m.
Free for Students
Learn time management strategies for organizing your schedule; coffee and food provided.
Live at Lunch
SMSU Parkway North
Oct. 15, 12 p.m.
Free for Students
Enjoy live music performances while you eat lunch.
HR Jeopardy Game Night
Karl Miller Center Room 262
Oct. 15, 4:30 p.m.
Free for Students
Compete in teams answering HR-related questions, with free snacks and drinks.
Violin Master Class by Rachel Lee Priday
Lincoln Hall Room 326
Oct. 17, 6 p.m.
Free for Students
Listen to PSU violin students perform under renowned violinist Rachel Lee Priday.
5th Ave Cinema
Oct. 20, 3 p.m.
Free for Students
A guide leads two men through a mysterious zone rumored to grant one’s deepest desires.
HKSA Boba Social
SMSU Parkway North 101
Oct. 21, 5 p.m.
Free for Students
Meet board members and enjoy free boba with the Hong Kong Student Association.
Resources
SMSU, Suite 435
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free for students
Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support.
SMSU Basement, Room 48
Tues 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wed 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thurs 12–5:30 p.m. and Fri 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Free for students
Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable and trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for Fall.
UCB, Room 340E
Times vary
Free
In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community.
SHAC weekly online parent support group
Online
Thursdays 11 a.m.
Free
Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate.
Online
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free
Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking.
Varying Locations
Mon–Fri, hours vary
Free
Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability.
Wellness
UCB Suite 310
Mon–Fri (by appointment)
Free for students
Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.
Opioid Overdose Reversal Training
SHAC, Suite 340E
Mon 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.
Free for students
Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10-minute training on how to use it.
Listen on Spotify
Available 24/7
Free
PSU produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment.
Follow on Instagram
Available 24/7
Free
WHAT is a group of peers who educate on health topics specific to PSU students.
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments.
Watch on Zoom
Mon–Sat, hours vary
Free
Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities.
Local A&C Events
Hollywood Theatre
Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.
$12
Rare screening of the 1988 vampire sequel in its original 35mm format.
McMenamins Kennedy School
Oct. 16 – 20th, various times
$12+
Four day indie film festival featuring nearly 100 global films.
Keller Auditorium
Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m.
$54+
Traveling Broadway hit exploring the untold story of the Witches of Oz.
Martini Tonight!
Funhouse Lounge
Oct. 18, 8 p.m.
$10
A seriously sexy and absurd comedy showcase every 3rd Friday, hosted by Brett Sisun.
Intersections: A Panel on Latin Art & Design
Landdd, Portland
Oct. 19, 4 p.m.
Free
Panel featuring Latin designers discussing art and their creative journeys.
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Orchestra World Tour
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Oct. 20, 2 p.m.
$39+
Live orchestral performance of music from Final Fantasy VII, featuring visuals from the game.
Cheerful Tortoise
Oct. 21, 9 p.m.
Free
Comedy on campus, with sign ups at 8:30 p.m. and a feature comedian at 10 p.m.