Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon

SLMA – Pumpkin Palooza

Karl Miller Center, Room 533

Oct. 22, 4 p.m.

Free for Students

Decorate pumpkins and enjoy free food, with prizes and entertainment.

Brains on Crafts

SMSU, Room 327

Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.

Free for Students

Crafting tutorials and open spaces, with free supplies, food and prizes.

Costume Swap

SMSU, Room 462

Oct. 24, 11 a.m.

Free for Students

Swap gently used costumes for kids.

Board Game Night

SMSU, Cafeteria

Oct. 25, 3 p.m.

Free for Students

A casual evening of board games and socializing with fellow students.

Bon Appétit! The Opera

Lincoln Hall Studio Theater, Room 115

Oct. 25, 7 p.m.

$35

An opera inspired by Julia Child’s chocolate cake recipe.

Pan’s Labyrinth on 35mm

5th Avenue Cinema

Oct. 27, 3 p.m.

Free for Students

Guillermo del Toro’s dark fantasy film on 35mm.











Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU, Room 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free for students

Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support.

PSU Food Pantry

SMSU Basement, Room 48

Tues 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wed 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thurs 12–5:30 p.m. and Fri 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable and trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for Fall.

SMART Recovery Meetings

Urban Center Building, Room 340E

Times vary

Free

In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community.

SHAC Weekly Online Parent Support Group

Online

Thursdays 11 a.m.

Free

Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate.

Women’s Resource Center

Online

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking.

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, hours vary

Free

Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability.









Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

Urban Center Building, Room 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.

Opioid Overdose Reversal Training

SHAC, Room 340E

Mon 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.

Free for students

Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10-minute training on how to use it.

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment.

Wellness & Health Action Team

Follow on Instagram

Available 24/7

Free

WHAT is a group of peers who educate on health topics specific to PSU students.

Outdoor Workshop Wednesdays

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments.

BORP Online Fitness Studio

Watch on Zoom

Mon–Sat, hours vary

Free

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities.

Local A&C Events

Sean McLean & The Vibetenders

The Goodfoot

Oct. 22, 8 p.m.

$5

Roots-jam band mixing soul, blues, funk and bluegrass.

Scream (1996) at Drive-In

Clark County Fairgrounds

Oct. 23, 7 p.m.

$49+ per car

Drive-in horror movie experience with live-action scares and immersive effects.

Addams Family Values BINGO w/ Violet Hex

Tomorrow Theater

Oct. 24, 7 p.m.

$12

Watch Addams Family Values with drag performer Violet Hex hosting bingo.

Portland’s Pettiest Drag Show

Escape Bar & Grill

Oct. 25, 9 p.m.

$15

Monthly drag show hosted by Savannah O Bennington—full of fun performances.

Cat People Book Signing: Hannah Hillam

Powell’s City of Books

Oct. 26, 3 p.m.

Free

Comic Artist Hannah Hillam presents and signs her new book, featuring quirky cat-human role reversal stories.

Young Frankenstein in 35mm

Hollywood Theatre

Oct. 27, 3 p.m.

$10–$12

Celebrate 50 years of Mel Brooks’ classic comedy in a special 35mm screening.

Comedy Open Mic

Cheerful Tortoise

Oct. 28, 9 p.m.

Free

Comedy on campus, with sign ups at 8:30 p.m. and a feature comedian at 10 p.m.