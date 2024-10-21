Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon
Karl Miller Center, Room 533
Oct. 22, 4 p.m.
Free for Students
Decorate pumpkins and enjoy free food, with prizes and entertainment.
Brains on Crafts
SMSU, Room 327
Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m.
Free for Students
Crafting tutorials and open spaces, with free supplies, food and prizes.
Costume Swap
SMSU, Room 462
Oct. 24, 11 a.m.
Free for Students
Swap gently used costumes for kids.
Board Game Night
SMSU, Cafeteria
Oct. 25, 3 p.m.
Free for Students
A casual evening of board games and socializing with fellow students.
Bon Appétit! The Opera
Lincoln Hall Studio Theater, Room 115
Oct. 25, 7 p.m.
$35
An opera inspired by Julia Child’s chocolate cake recipe.
Pan’s Labyrinth on 35mm
5th Avenue Cinema
Oct. 27, 3 p.m.
Free for Students
Guillermo del Toro’s dark fantasy film on 35mm.
Resources
SMSU, Room 435
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free for students
Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support.
SMSU Basement, Room 48
Tues 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wed 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thurs 12–5:30 p.m. and Fri 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Free for students
Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable and trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for Fall.
Urban Center Building, Room 340E
Times vary
Free
In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community.
SHAC Weekly Online Parent Support Group
Online
Thursdays 11 a.m.
Free
Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate.
Online
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free
Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking.
Varying Locations
Mon–Fri, hours vary
Free
Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability.
Wellness
Urban Center Building, Room 310
Mon–Fri (by appointment)
Free for students
Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.
Opioid Overdose Reversal Training
SHAC, Room 340E
Mon 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.
Free for students
Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10-minute training on how to use it.
Listen on Spotify
Available 24/7
Free
PSU produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment.
Follow on Instagram
Available 24/7
Free
WHAT is a group of peers who educate on health topics specific to PSU students.
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments.
Watch on Zoom
Mon–Sat, hours vary
Free
Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities.
Local A&C Events
The Goodfoot
Oct. 22, 8 p.m.
$5
Roots-jam band mixing soul, blues, funk and bluegrass.
Clark County Fairgrounds
Oct. 23, 7 p.m.
$49+ per car
Drive-in horror movie experience with live-action scares and immersive effects.
Addams Family Values BINGO w/ Violet Hex
Tomorrow Theater
Oct. 24, 7 p.m.
$12
Watch Addams Family Values with drag performer Violet Hex hosting bingo.
Escape Bar & Grill
Oct. 25, 9 p.m.
$15
Monthly drag show hosted by Savannah O Bennington—full of fun performances.
Cat People Book Signing: Hannah Hillam
Powell’s City of Books
Oct. 26, 3 p.m.
Free
Comic Artist Hannah Hillam presents and signs her new book, featuring quirky cat-human role reversal stories.
Hollywood Theatre
Oct. 27, 3 p.m.
$10–$12
Celebrate 50 years of Mel Brooks’ classic comedy in a special 35mm screening.
Cheerful Tortoise
Oct. 28, 9 p.m.
Free
Comedy on campus, with sign ups at 8:30 p.m. and a feature comedian at 10 p.m.