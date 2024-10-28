Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon
Spooky Night
SMSU 296
Oct. 29, 5 p.m.
Free for Students
Enjoy snacks, drinks and spooky time with the Vietnamese Student Association.
Halloween in Cambodia
SMSU 296
Oct. 30, 5 p.m.
Free for Students
Learn about Cambodian Halloween traditions and decorate pumpkins with the Cambodian Student Association.
Neuro Halloween
SMSU Parkway North
Oct. 30, 6 p.m.
Free for Students
Live music, snacks, costume contest and scavenger hunt with The Neuroscience Club.
Garden with the Ghouls
SMSU M103
Oct. 31, 10 a.m.
Free for Students
Volunteer in the Student Sustainability Center gardens, and wear a costume if weather permits.
Halloween Open House
SRTC 238B
Oct. 31, 9 a.m.
Free for Students
Enjoy snacks and enter a raffle to win biology themed prizes with the BIO Club.
OIS Halloween Bash
SMSU Ballroom
Nov. 1, 5 p.m.
Free for Students
Photo booth, canvas painting and a costume contest with the Organization of International Students.
Resources
SMSU, Suite 435
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free for students
Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support.
SMSU Basement, Room 48
Tues 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wed 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thurs 12–5:30 p.m. and Fri 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Free for students
Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable and trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for Fall.
UCB, Room 340E
Times vary
Free
In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community.
SHAC weekly online parent support group
Online
Thursdays 11 a.m.
Free
Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate.
Online
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free
Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking.
Varying Locations
Mon–Fri, hours vary
Free
Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability.
Wellness
UCB Suite 310
Mon–Fri (by appointment)
Free for students
Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.
Opioid Overdose Reversal Training
SHAC, Suite 340E
Mon 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.
Free for students
Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10-minute training on how to use it.
Listen on Spotify
Available 24/7
Free
PSU produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment.
Follow on Instagram
Available 24/7
Free
WHAT is a group of peers who educate on health topics specific to PSU students.
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments.
Watch on Zoom
Mon–Sat, hours vary
Free
Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities.
Local A&C Events
Oregon Convention Center
Oct. 29, 10 a.m.
$30
Immersive art experience bringing Van Gogh and Monet’s masterpieces to life through projections.
The Builders and the Butchers 20 Year Anniversary Show
Portland Spirit
Oct. 30, 10:30 p.m.
$30+
20 year anniversary concert cruise with food and drinks on the Portland Spirit.
Norma Jean’s Soul Cuisine
Oct. 31, 7 p.m.
$10
A night filled with laughter, good food and great company, featuring local comedians.
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.
$35+
Disney’s Coco with live music by Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México celebrating Día de los Muertos.
South Park Blocks, Portland
Nov. 2, 9 a.m.
$18
Features 100+ authors, panels, workshops, book fair and food trucks across multiple venues.
Roseland Theater
Nov. 3, 8:30 p.m.
$45+
Iconic post-punk band performing live, celebrating their expansive catalog.
Cheerful Tortoise
Nov. 4, 9 p.m.
Free
Comedy on campus, with sign ups at 8:30 p.m. and a feature comedian at 10 p.m.