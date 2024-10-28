Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon

Spooky Night

SMSU 296

Oct. 29, 5 p.m.

Free for Students

Enjoy snacks, drinks and spooky time with the Vietnamese Student Association.

Halloween in Cambodia

SMSU 296

Oct. 30, 5 p.m.

Free for Students

Learn about Cambodian Halloween traditions and decorate pumpkins with the Cambodian Student Association.

Neuro Halloween

SMSU Parkway North

Oct. 30, 6 p.m.

Free for Students

Live music, snacks, costume contest and scavenger hunt with The Neuroscience Club.

Garden with the Ghouls

SMSU M103

Oct. 31, 10 a.m.

Free for Students

Volunteer in the Student Sustainability Center gardens, and wear a costume if weather permits.

Halloween Open House

SRTC 238B

Oct. 31, 9 a.m.

Free for Students

Enjoy snacks and enter a raffle to win biology themed prizes with the BIO Club.

OIS Halloween Bash

SMSU Ballroom

Nov. 1, 5 p.m.

Free for Students

Photo booth, canvas painting and a costume contest with the Organization of International Students.

Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU, Suite 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free for students

Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support.

PSU Food Pantry

SMSU Basement, Room 48

Tues 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wed 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thurs 12–5:30 p.m. and Fri 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable and trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for Fall.

SMART Recovery meetings

UCB, Room 340E

Times vary

Free

In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community.

SHAC weekly online parent support group

Online

Thursdays 11 a.m.

Free

Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate.

Women’s Resource Center

Online

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking.

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, hours vary

Free

Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability.

Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

UCB Suite 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.

Opioid Overdose Reversal Training

SHAC, Suite 340E

Mon 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.

Free for students

Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10-minute training on how to use it.

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment.

Wellness & Health Action Team

Follow on Instagram

Available 24/7

Free

WHAT is a group of peers who educate on health topics specific to PSU students.

Outdoor Workshop Wednesdays

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments.

BORP online fitness studio

Watch on Zoom

Mon–Sat, hours vary

Free

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities.

Local A&C Events

Beyond Monet & Van Gogh

Oregon Convention Center

Oct. 29, 10 a.m.

$30

Immersive art experience bringing Van Gogh and Monet’s masterpieces to life through projections.

The Builders and the Butchers 20 Year Anniversary Show

Portland Spirit

Oct. 30, 10:30 p.m.

$30+

20 year anniversary concert cruise with food and drinks on the Portland Spirit​.

Actin’ A Fool Comedy Show

Norma Jean’s Soul Cuisine

Oct. 31, 7 p.m.

$10

A night filled with laughter, good food and great company, featuring local comedians.

Coco Live-to-Film Concert

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.

$35+

Disney’s Coco with live music by Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México celebrating Día de los Muertos.

Portland Book Festival

South Park Blocks, Portland

Nov. 2, 9 a.m.

$18

Features 100+ authors, panels, workshops, book fair and food trucks across multiple venues.

The The

Roseland Theater

Nov. 3, 8:30 p.m.

$45+

Iconic post-punk band performing live, celebrating their expansive catalog.

Comedy Open Mic

Cheerful Tortoise

Nov. 4, 9 p.m.

Free

Comedy on campus, with sign ups at 8:30 p.m. and a feature comedian at 10 p.m.