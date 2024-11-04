Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon

Live at Lunch

SMSU Parkway North

Nov. 5, 12 p.m.

Free for Students

Live performances every Tuesday and Thursday during lunchtime.

An Iliad

Lincoln Hall Boiler Room Studio

Nov. 7, 2 p.m.

Free for Students

A play based on The Iliad, followed by a creative writing workshop for Veterans.

Trans Family Gathering

Vernier Science Center

Nov. 7, 4 p.m.

Free for Students

Social gathering for trans families to connect and celebrate empowerment.

PNP – Music Video Night

SMSU Parkway North

Nov. 7, 5 p.m.

Free for Students

Enjoy iconic 2010 pop music videos with free popcorn and drinks.

Diwali

SMSU Ballroom

Nov. 9, 5:30 p.m.

Free for Students

Celebrate Diwali with vibrant lights, cultural performances and festive treats.

Kedi

5th Avenue Cinema

Nov. 10, 3 p.m.

Free for Students

Explore a Turkish city through the eyes of its enchanting, beloved street cats.

Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU, Suite 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free for students

Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support.

PSU Food Pantry

SMSU Basement, Room 48

Tues 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wed 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thurs 12–5:30 p.m. and Fri 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable and trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for Fall.

SMART Recovery meetings

UCB, Room 340E

Times vary

Free

In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community.

SHAC weekly online parent support group

Online

Thursdays 11 a.m.

Free

Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate.

Women’s Resource Center

Online

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking.

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, hours vary

Free

Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability.

Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

UCB Suite 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.

Opioid Overdose Reversal Training

SHAC, Suite 340E

Mon 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.

Free for students

Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10-minute training on how to use it.

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment.

Wellness & Health Action Team

Follow on Instagram

Available 24/7

Free

WHAT is a group of peers who educate on health topics specific to PSU students.

Outdoor Workshop Wednesdays

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments.

BORP online fitness studio

Watch on Zoom

Mon–Sat, hours vary

Free

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities.

Local A&C Events

Portland Afternoon City Tour

Various locations

Nov. 5, 2 p.m.

$85

A guided tour of Portland highlights including Pioneer Square, Rose Garden and more.

ANORA in 35mm

Hollywood Theatre

Nov. 6, 6:30 p.m.

$10+

A new Cinderella story based on a sex worker from Brooklyn.

Disney On Ice: Magic in the Stars

Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Nov. 7, 7 p.m.

$25

Classic Disney stories come alive on ice with fan-favorite characters.

David Sedaris

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.

$55+

Humorist and author Sedaris shares insights and new works utilizing his iconic storytelling style.

Fyrbread Fest

Director Park

Nov. 9, 11 a.m.

Free

Celebrate Native American culture with live drumming, storytelling and local Indigenous vendors.

Melodies of the Animal Kingdom

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Nov. 10, 2 p.m.

$12+

Explore the vast and fascinating animal kingdom with your Oregon Symphony.

Comedy Open Mic

Cheerful Tortoise

Nov. 11, 9 p.m.

Free

Comedy on campus, with sign ups at 8:30 p.m. and a feature comedian at 10 p.m.