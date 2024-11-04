Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon
Live at Lunch
SMSU Parkway North
Nov. 5, 12 p.m.
Free for Students
Live performances every Tuesday and Thursday during lunchtime.
An Iliad
Lincoln Hall Boiler Room Studio
Nov. 7, 2 p.m.
Free for Students
A play based on The Iliad, followed by a creative writing workshop for Veterans.
Trans Family Gathering
Vernier Science Center
Nov. 7, 4 p.m.
Free for Students
Social gathering for trans families to connect and celebrate empowerment.
PNP – Music Video Night
SMSU Parkway North
Nov. 7, 5 p.m.
Free for Students
Enjoy iconic 2010 pop music videos with free popcorn and drinks.
Diwali
SMSU Ballroom
Nov. 9, 5:30 p.m.
Free for Students
Celebrate Diwali with vibrant lights, cultural performances and festive treats.
Kedi
5th Avenue Cinema
Nov. 10, 3 p.m.
Free for Students
Explore a Turkish city through the eyes of its enchanting, beloved street cats.
Resources
SMSU, Suite 435
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free for students
Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support.
SMSU Basement, Room 48
Tues 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wed 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thurs 12–5:30 p.m. and Fri 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Free for students
Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable and trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for Fall.
UCB, Room 340E
Times vary
Free
In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community.
SHAC weekly online parent support group
Online
Thursdays 11 a.m.
Free
Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate.
Online
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free
Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking.
Varying Locations
Mon–Fri, hours vary
Free
Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability.
Wellness
UCB Suite 310
Mon–Fri (by appointment)
Free for students
Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.
Opioid Overdose Reversal Training
SHAC, Suite 340E
Mon 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.
Free for students
Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10-minute training on how to use it.
Listen on Spotify
Available 24/7
Free
PSU produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment.
Follow on Instagram
Available 24/7
Free
WHAT is a group of peers who educate on health topics specific to PSU students.
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments.
Watch on Zoom
Mon–Sat, hours vary
Free
Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities.
Local A&C Events
Various locations
Nov. 5, 2 p.m.
$85
A guided tour of Portland highlights including Pioneer Square, Rose Garden and more.
Hollywood Theatre
Nov. 6, 6:30 p.m.
$10+
A new Cinderella story based on a sex worker from Brooklyn.
Disney On Ice: Magic in the Stars
Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Nov. 7, 7 p.m.
$25
Classic Disney stories come alive on ice with fan-favorite characters.
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.
$55+
Humorist and author Sedaris shares insights and new works utilizing his iconic storytelling style.
Director Park
Nov. 9, 11 a.m.
Free
Celebrate Native American culture with live drumming, storytelling and local Indigenous vendors.
Melodies of the Animal Kingdom
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Nov. 10, 2 p.m.
$12+
Explore the vast and fascinating animal kingdom with your Oregon Symphony.
Cheerful Tortoise
Nov. 11, 9 p.m.
Free
Comedy on campus, with sign ups at 8:30 p.m. and a feature comedian at 10 p.m.