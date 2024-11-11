Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon

Live at Lunch

SMSU Parkway North

Nov. 12, 12:00 p.m.

Free for Students

Live music performances during lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VSA Game Night

SMSU, Room 327

Nov. 12, 5:00 p.m.

Free for Students

Snacks, boba and festival games with the Vietnamese Student Association.

Table Tennis

ASRC Mac Court

Nov. 13, 4:30 p.m.

Free for Students

Learn table tennis basics and enjoy a friendly game with the Hong Kong Student Association.

Brains on Minecraft

SMSU, Room 296

Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m.

Free for Students

Explore Minecraft’s educational uses, hosted by the Neuroscience Club and the Computer Science Professionals Association.

Bratz & Beats Bash

SMSU Parkway North

Nov. 14, 5:00 p.m.

Free for Students

A woodsy-themed rave with music, food, prizes and more.

Apples

5th Avenue Cinema

Nov. 15, 6:00 p.m.

Free for Students

A Greek film about memory loss and identity amid a pandemic.









Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU, Suite 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free for students

Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support.

PSU Food Pantry

SMSU Basement, Room 48

Tues 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wed 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thurs 12–5:30 p.m. and Fri 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable and trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for Fall.

SMART Recovery Meetings

UCB, Room 340E

Times vary

Free

In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community.

SHAC weekly online parent support group

Online

Thursdays 11:00 a.m.

Free

Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate.

Women’s Resource Center

Online

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking.

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, hours vary

Free

Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability.









Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

UCB, Suite 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.

Opioid Overdose Reversal Training

SHAC, Suite 340E

Mon 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.

Free for students

Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10-minute training on how to use it.

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment.

Wellness & Health Action Team

Follow on Instagram

Available 24/7

Free

WHAT is a group of peers who educate on health topics specific to PSU Students.

Outdoor Workshop Wednesdays

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments.

BORP online fitness studio

Watch on Zoom

Mon–Sat, hours vary

Free

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities.

Local A&C Events

Toto

Powell’s City of Books

Nov. 12, 7:00 p.m.

Free

A.J. Hackwith presents a reimagining of The Wizard of Oz from Toto’s perspective.

Stimson Lumber Tree Arrival

Pioneer Courthouse Square

Nov. 13, 12:30 p.m.

Free

Celebrate the arrival of Portland’s 75-foot holiday Douglas-fir and say hi to Santa.

Sonic Visuals

Tomorrow Theater

Nov. 14, 7:00 p.m.

$15

Live music by Mnemonic Pulse and Reese Bowes with immersive, synchronized visual art.

Portland Fall Cider Fest

Pine Street Market

Nov. 15, 12:00 p.m.

$25

Try over 40 ciders and enjoy food vendors.

QDoc Film Festival

Hollywood Theatre

Nov. 16, 7:00 p.m.

$12+

Annual LGBTQ+ documentary showcase featuring thematic films and filmmaker Q&As.

Portland Holiday Market

Portland Expo Center

Nov. 17, 10:00 a.m.

$12

Festive holiday shopping with 100+ vendors, carolers, food and a 25-foot lit spruce tree.

Comedy Open Mic

Cheerful Tortoise

Nov. 18, 9:00 p.m.

Free

Comedy on campus, with sign ups at 8:30 p.m. and a feature comedian at 10:00 p.m.