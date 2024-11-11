Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon
Live at Lunch
SMSU Parkway North
Nov. 12, 12:00 p.m.
Free for Students
Live music performances during lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
VSA Game Night
SMSU, Room 327
Nov. 12, 5:00 p.m.
Free for Students
Snacks, boba and festival games with the Vietnamese Student Association.
Table Tennis
ASRC Mac Court
Nov. 13, 4:30 p.m.
Free for Students
Learn table tennis basics and enjoy a friendly game with the Hong Kong Student Association.
Brains on Minecraft
SMSU, Room 296
Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m.
Free for Students
Explore Minecraft’s educational uses, hosted by the Neuroscience Club and the Computer Science Professionals Association.
Bratz & Beats Bash
SMSU Parkway North
Nov. 14, 5:00 p.m.
Free for Students
A woodsy-themed rave with music, food, prizes and more.
Apples
5th Avenue Cinema
Nov. 15, 6:00 p.m.
Free for Students
A Greek film about memory loss and identity amid a pandemic.
Resources
SMSU, Suite 435
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free for students
Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support.
SMSU Basement, Room 48
Tues 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wed 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thurs 12–5:30 p.m. and Fri 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Free for students
Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable and trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for Fall.
UCB, Room 340E
Times vary
Free
In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community.
SHAC weekly online parent support group
Online
Thursdays 11:00 a.m.
Free
Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate.
Online
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free
Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking.
Varying Locations
Mon–Fri, hours vary
Free
Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability.
Wellness
UCB, Suite 310
Mon–Fri (by appointment)
Free for students
Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.
Opioid Overdose Reversal Training
SHAC, Suite 340E
Mon 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.
Free for students
Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10-minute training on how to use it.
Listen on Spotify
Available 24/7
Free
PSU produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment.
Follow on Instagram
Available 24/7
Free
WHAT is a group of peers who educate on health topics specific to PSU Students.
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments.
Watch on Zoom
Mon–Sat, hours vary
Free
Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities.
Local A&C Events
Powell’s City of Books
Nov. 12, 7:00 p.m.
Free
A.J. Hackwith presents a reimagining of The Wizard of Oz from Toto’s perspective.
Pioneer Courthouse Square
Nov. 13, 12:30 p.m.
Free
Celebrate the arrival of Portland’s 75-foot holiday Douglas-fir and say hi to Santa.
Tomorrow Theater
Nov. 14, 7:00 p.m.
$15
Live music by Mnemonic Pulse and Reese Bowes with immersive, synchronized visual art.
Pine Street Market
Nov. 15, 12:00 p.m.
$25
Try over 40 ciders and enjoy food vendors.
Hollywood Theatre
Nov. 16, 7:00 p.m.
$12+
Annual LGBTQ+ documentary showcase featuring thematic films and filmmaker Q&As.
Portland Expo Center
Nov. 17, 10:00 a.m.
$12
Festive holiday shopping with 100+ vendors, carolers, food and a 25-foot lit spruce tree.
Cheerful Tortoise
Nov. 18, 9:00 p.m.
Free
Comedy on campus, with sign ups at 8:30 p.m. and a feature comedian at 10:00 p.m.