Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon
Live at Lunch
SMSU Parkway North
Nov. 19, 12 p.m.
Free for Students
Live music performances at lunchtime on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Y/OURS
Lincoln Hall, Boiler Room Studio
Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Y/OURS: Tending Gratitude and Other Acts of (Radical) Subversion—a performance by PSU students.
Babette’s Feast
5th Avenue Cinema
Nov. 22, 6 p.m.
Free for Students
A French housekeeper with a mysterious past brings quiet revolution in the form of an exquisite meal.
Sculptures in Rhythm
Lincoln Recital Hall
Nov. 24, 3 p.m.
Free for Students
The PSU Percussion Ensemble presents contemporary works for chamber percussion ensemble.
Tapestry of Time
Portland’s First United Methodist Church
Nov. 24, 4 p.m.
The PSU Choirs present an evening of music that spans time and space.
Jazz Combo Nights
Lincoln Recital Hall
Nov. 25, 7 p.m.
Jazz and contemporary music performed and composed by PSU students and faculty.
Resources
SMSU, Suite 435
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free for students
Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support.
SMSU Basement, Room 48
Tues 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wed 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thurs 12–5:30 p.m. and Fri 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Free for students
Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable and trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for Fall.
UCB, Room 340E
Times vary
Free
In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community.
SHAC Weekly Online Parent Support Group
Online
Thursdays 11 a.m.
Free
Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate.
Online
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free
Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking.
Varying Locations
Mon–Fri, hours vary
Free
Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability.
Wellness
UCB, Suite 310
Mon–Fri (by appointment)
Free for students
Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.
Opioid Overdose Reversal Training
SHAC, Suite 340E
Mon 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.
Free for students
Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10 minute training on how to use it.
Listen on Spotify
Available 24/7
Free
PSU produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment.
Follow on Instagram
Available 24/7
Free
WHAT is a group of peers who educate on health topics specific to PSU students.
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments.
Watch on Zoom
Mon–Sat, hours vary
Free
Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities.
Local A&C Events
Haymaker
8 p.m.
Free
Stand up comedy show featuring local comedians.
Moda Center
Nov. 20, 8 p.m.
$58+
Indie rock band on the LOVE HATE MUSIC BOX tour.
Inward w/ Michi Meko & Chad Brown
Tomorrow Theater
Nov. 21, 7 p.m.
$15
Short film screening and discussion with Artist Michi Meko and Filmmaker Chad Brown.
Portland’s Pettiest Drag Pageant 2024
Escape Bar & Grill
Nov. 22, 9 p.m.
$15
A campy drag pageant showcasing local talent.
Hollywood Theatre
Nov. 23, 6:30 p.m.
$12
Classic Akira Kurosawa film screening in original 35mm print for its 70th anniversary.
PDX Flea Holiday Market
The Redd on Salmon Street
Nov. 24, 11 a.m.
Free
Vintage clothing, jewelry and home goods from local vendors.
Cheerful Tortoise
Nov. 25, 9 p.m.
Free
Comedy on campus, with sign ups at 8:30 p.m. and a feature comedian at 10 p.m.