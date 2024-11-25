Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon

Crafting for the Holidays w/ MBSA & JSU

SMSU 296/298

Nov. 25, 4 p.m.

Free for Students

Holiday crafts for Hanukkah and Christmas with hot chocolate and sweet treats.

Jazz Combo Nights

Lincoln Recital Hall

Nov. 25, 7 p.m.

Jazz and contemporary music performed and composed by PSU students and faculty.

Live at Lunch

SMSU Parkway North

Nov. 26, 12 p.m.

Free for Students

Live music performances at lunchtime on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Game Night Friendsgiving

Native American Student Community Center

Nov. 26, 4 p.m.

Free for Students

Games and gift exchanges, along with a potluck,to connect and relax together.

The Gift of the Magi

Lincoln Hall Studio Theater

Nov. 30, 7 p.m.

Free for Students

Enjoy a heartwarming chamber opera based on O. Henry’s timeless holiday story.

The Taste of Things

5th Avenue Cinema

Dec. 1, 3 p.m.

Free for Students

A chef cooks for his lover to win her heart.

Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU, Suite 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free for students

Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support.

PSU Food Pantry

SMSU Basement, Room 48

Tues 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wed 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thurs 12–5:30 p.m. and Fri 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable and trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for Fall.

SMART Recovery Meetings

UCB, Room 340E

Times vary

Free

In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community.

SHAC weekly online parent support group

Online

Thursdays 11 a.m.

Free

Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate.

Women’s Resource Center

Online

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking.

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, hours vary

Free

Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability.

Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

UCB Suite 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.

Opioid Overdose Reversal Training

SHAC, Suite 340E

Mon 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.

Free for students

Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10-minute training on how to use it.

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment.

Wellness & Health Action Team

Follow on Instagram

Available 24/7

Free

WHAT is a group of peers who educate on health topics specific to PSU students.

Outdoor Workshop Wednesdays

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments.

BORP online fitness studio

Watch on Zoom

Mon–Sat, hours vary

Free

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities.

Local A&C Events

Shafty: Portland’s Tribute to Phish

The Get Down

Nov. 26, 9 p.m.

$20

Celebrating Phish’s music with live performances.

Drinksgiving Bash

Barrel Room Portland

Nov. 27, 9 p.m.

$15

Pre-Thanksgiving party featuring a live DJ set from hip-hop artist STRIZZO.

Oregon Turkeython

Cook Park, Tigard

Nov. 28, 8 a.m.

$35

Thanksgiving morning 5K run and kids race.

Midnight Mic

Funhouse Lounge

Nov. 29, Midnight

Free

Stand up comedy open mic, featuring local comedians until closing time.

THE BIRDS in 35mm

Hollywood Theatre

Nov. 30, 2 p.m.

$10

Screening of Hitchcock’s 1963 classic film in its original format.

Diva Drag Brunch

Swan Dive

Dec. 1, 11 a.m.

$20

Drag, burlesque, acrobatics and live singing performances.

Comedy Open Mic

Cheerful Tortoise

Dec. 2, 9 p.m.

Free

Comedy on campus, with sign ups at 8:30 p.m. and a feature comedian at 10 p.m.