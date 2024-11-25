Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon
Crafting for the Holidays w/ MBSA & JSU
SMSU 296/298
Nov. 25, 4 p.m.
Free for Students
Holiday crafts for Hanukkah and Christmas with hot chocolate and sweet treats.
Jazz Combo Nights
Lincoln Recital Hall
Nov. 25, 7 p.m.
Jazz and contemporary music performed and composed by PSU students and faculty.
Live at Lunch
SMSU Parkway North
Nov. 26, 12 p.m.
Free for Students
Live music performances at lunchtime on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Game Night Friendsgiving
Native American Student Community Center
Nov. 26, 4 p.m.
Free for Students
Games and gift exchanges, along with a potluck,to connect and relax together.
The Gift of the Magi
Lincoln Hall Studio Theater
Nov. 30, 7 p.m.
Free for Students
Enjoy a heartwarming chamber opera based on O. Henry’s timeless holiday story.
5th Avenue Cinema
Dec. 1, 3 p.m.
Free for Students
A chef cooks for his lover to win her heart.
Resources
SMSU, Suite 435
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free for students
Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support.
SMSU Basement, Room 48
Tues 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wed 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thurs 12–5:30 p.m. and Fri 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Free for students
Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable and trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for Fall.
UCB, Room 340E
Times vary
Free
In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community.
SHAC weekly online parent support group
Online
Thursdays 11 a.m.
Free
Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate.
Online
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free
Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking.
Varying Locations
Mon–Fri, hours vary
Free
Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability.
Wellness
UCB Suite 310
Mon–Fri (by appointment)
Free for students
Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.
Opioid Overdose Reversal Training
SHAC, Suite 340E
Mon 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. & Fri 2–3 p.m.
Free for students
Pick up free opioid overdose reversal medication and get a 10-minute training on how to use it.
Listen on Spotify
Available 24/7
Free
PSU produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment.
Follow on Instagram
Available 24/7
Free
WHAT is a group of peers who educate on health topics specific to PSU students.
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments.
Watch on Zoom
Mon–Sat, hours vary
Free
Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities.
Local A&C Events
Shafty: Portland’s Tribute to Phish
The Get Down
Nov. 26, 9 p.m.
$20
Celebrating Phish’s music with live performances.
Barrel Room Portland
Nov. 27, 9 p.m.
$15
Pre-Thanksgiving party featuring a live DJ set from hip-hop artist STRIZZO.
Oregon Turkeython
Cook Park, Tigard
Nov. 28, 8 a.m.
$35
Thanksgiving morning 5K run and kids race.
Funhouse Lounge
Nov. 29, Midnight
Free
Stand up comedy open mic, featuring local comedians until closing time.
THE BIRDS in 35mm
Hollywood Theatre
Nov. 30, 2 p.m.
$10
Screening of Hitchcock’s 1963 classic film in its original format.
Swan Dive
Dec. 1, 11 a.m.
$20
Drag, burlesque, acrobatics and live singing performances.
Cheerful Tortoise
Dec. 2, 9 p.m.
Free
Comedy on campus, with sign ups at 8:30 p.m. and a feature comedian at 10 p.m.