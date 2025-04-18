Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon

On-Campus Job Search Virtual Workshop

Online

April 19, 12 p.m.

Free for students

Get help finding a part-time, student job on campus.

5th Avenue Cinema Presents: Atonement

5th Avenue Cinema

April 18, 6 p.m.

April 19, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

April 20, 3 p.m.

Free for students

Enjoy a film this weekend brought to you by PSU Students.

Live at Lunch: Outsiderz

Parkway North, SMSU

April 22, 12 p.m.

Free for students

Enjoy a lunchtime performance from Outsiderz.

Camellia Self-Care Group

SMSU 296/298

April 22, 2 p.m.

Free for students

Come enjoy discussions and crafts this Spring term.

ASPSU SFC debates

Parkway North

April 23, 4 p.m.

Free for students

Learn more about the current candidates running for ASPSU’s Student Fee Committee.

ASPSU President/Vice President debates

Parkway North

April 25, 4 p.m.

Free for students

Learn more about students running to lead ASPSU next year.

Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU Suite 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Free for students

Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support.

PSU Food Pantry

1704 SW Broadway (temporary location)

Tues–Thur, 12 – 4 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for Summer or Fall.

SMART Recovery Meetings

University Center Building 340 E

Times vary

Free

In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community.

Cinema Therapy for Grief and Loss

SHAC Group Room

Mondays 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Free

Identifies grief through film in a group setting that builds community and relationships.

Community Technology Space

730 SW 10th Ave. Suite 111 (entrance on SW 9th Ave.)

Mon–Fri, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Free

Multnomah County official cooling center with access to free technology, internet, limited books and events.

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, hours vary

Free

Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability.

Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

UCB Suite 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for Summer or Fall.

Student-Athlete Support Group

Morrow Room, Stott 138

Weds, 4 p.m.

Free for student athletes

Weekly meeting designed for PSU athletes to have a space to build community and develop healthy coping strategies.

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment.

SHAC Nap Rooms

UBC 340

Available first come first serve

Free for PSU students

Provides a space for PSU Students to nap in a safe and comfortable environment.

Outdoor Workshop Wednesdays

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments.

BORP Online Fitness Studio

Watch on Zoom

Mon–Sat, hours vary

Free

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities.