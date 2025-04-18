Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon
On-Campus Job Search Virtual Workshop
Online
April 19, 12 p.m.
Free for students
Get help finding a part-time, student job on campus.
5th Avenue Cinema Presents: Atonement
5th Avenue Cinema
April 18, 6 p.m.
April 19, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
April 20, 3 p.m.
Free for students
Enjoy a film this weekend brought to you by PSU Students.
Parkway North, SMSU
April 22, 12 p.m.
Free for students
Enjoy a lunchtime performance from Outsiderz.
SMSU 296/298
April 22, 2 p.m.
Free for students
Come enjoy discussions and crafts this Spring term.
Parkway North
April 23, 4 p.m.
Free for students
Learn more about the current candidates running for ASPSU’s Student Fee Committee.
ASPSU President/Vice President debates
Parkway North
April 25, 4 p.m.
Free for students
Learn more about students running to lead ASPSU next year.
Resources
SMSU Suite 435
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Free for students
Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support.
1704 SW Broadway (temporary location)
Tues–Thur, 12 – 4 p.m.
Free for students
Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for Summer or Fall.
University Center Building 340 E
Times vary
Free
In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community.
Cinema Therapy for Grief and Loss
SHAC Group Room
Mondays 2 – 3:30 p.m.
Free
Identifies grief through film in a group setting that builds community and relationships.
730 SW 10th Ave. Suite 111 (entrance on SW 9th Ave.)
Mon–Fri, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Free
Multnomah County official cooling center with access to free technology, internet, limited books and events.
Varying Locations
Mon–Fri, hours vary
Free
Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability.
Wellness
UCB Suite 310
Mon–Fri (by appointment)
Free for students
Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for Summer or Fall.
Morrow Room, Stott 138
Weds, 4 p.m.
Free for student athletes
Weekly meeting designed for PSU athletes to have a space to build community and develop healthy coping strategies.
Listen on Spotify
Available 24/7
Free
PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment.
UBC 340
Available first come first serve
Free for PSU students
Provides a space for PSU Students to nap in a safe and comfortable environment.
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments.
Watch on Zoom
Mon–Sat, hours vary
Free
Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities.