Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon

Inside Biden’s Cuba Policy

SMSU 294

Nov. 13, 5:30 p.m.

Free for students

Cuban journalist and filmmaker Liz Oliva Fernández discusses Belly of the Beast documentaries which expose what’s driving Cuba policy under President Joe Biden

Trans Women Community Project Gathering

Women’s Resource Center

Nov. 15, 12 p.m.

Free for students

Come share your experiences, build community and celebrate trans bodies and history through activities, storytelling and dialogue

Feminist of Color Community Project Gathering

Women’s Resource Center

Nov. 15, 4 p.m.

Free for students

FOCCP centers on the lived experience of students of color, and fosters community through storytelling, connection and exploring dialogue of feminist possibilities

Paint & Sip

SMSU 294

Nov. 15, 4 p.m.

Free for students

Destress after midterms and prepare for finals with some music and tasty boba along with canvas painting!

Research in Review: Ketamine

SMSU 296

Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m.

Free for students

Come learn about the history of ketamine and its role in the treatment of depression

PSU Serve Your City Shorts

Hollywood Fred Meyer

Nov. 16, 8:20 a.m.

Free for students

Join us to shop for groceries for those who are homebound. Think of it as a fun, in-store scavenger hunt for a great cause!

Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU Suite 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free for students

Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support.

PSU Food Pantry

1704 SW Broadway (temporary location)

Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.

SMART Recovery Meetings

University Center Building 340 E

Times vary

Free

In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community.

SHAC Weekly Online Parent Support Group

Online

Thursdays 11 a.m.

Free

Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate

Community Technology Space

730 SW 10th Ave. Suite 111 (entrance on SW 9th Ave.)

Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Multnomah County official cooling center with access to free technology, internet, limited books and events

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, hours vary

Free

Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability

Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

UCB Suite 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.

Bipolar Student Connection

Coco Donuts

Tues, 12 p.m.

Free for students

Casual meetup every Tuesday for the remainder of the fall term where you can bring homework and study! It’s a way to meet new people and chat.

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment

Telus Health Student Support

Download on App Store or Google Play

Available 24/7

Free

Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support

Workshop Wednesday Video Series

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments

BORP Online Fitness Studio

Watch on Zoom

Mon–Sat, hours vary

Free

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities