Community & Wellness Resources

ASPSU Women’s Basketball Friendsgiving

Viking Pavilion

Nov. 25, 1 p.m.

Free for students

Join ASPSU at the PSU women’s basketball game for a Friendsgiving!

VSA Boba and Buddies

SMSU 327

Nov. 27, 5 p.m.

Free for students

Join the Vietnamese Student Association (VSA) for a chill workshop, with boba and games to meet new people!

Harvesting Hope Food Drive

La Casa

Nov. 27, 12 p.m.

Free for students

Last day you can drop off non-perishable food items in La Casa Latina and the Pan African Commons

Social Hour

ESM Student Study Lounge

Nov. 27, 1 p.m.

Free for students

Join the Association of Environmental Science students for a social hour!

Community Vigil

Parkway North

Nov. 28, 5 p.m.

Free for students

ASPSU has planned a candlelight vigil this term to honor and remember all the lives we’ve unjustly lost

Trans Women Community Project Printmaking

RISO lab (Art Annex 170)

Nov. 29, 12 p.m.

Free for students

Join the Trans Women’s Community Project for an afternoon of printmaking

Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU Suite 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free for students

Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support.

PSU Food Pantry

1704 SW Broadway (temporary location)

Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.

SMART Recovery Meetings

University Center Building 340 E

Times vary

Free

In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community.

SHAC Weekly Online Parent Support Group

Online

Thursdays 11 a.m.

Free

Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate

Community Technology Space

730 SW 10th Ave. Suite 111 (entrance on SW 9th Ave.)

Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Multnomah County official cooling center with access to free technology, internet, limited books and events

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, hours vary

Free

Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability

Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

UCB Suite 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.

Bipolar Student Connection

Coco Donuts

Tues, 12 p.m.

Free for students

Casual meetup every Tuesday for the remainder of the fall term where you can bring homework and study! It’s a way to meet new people and chat.

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment

Telus Health Student Support

Download on App Store or Google Play

Available 24/7

Free

Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support

Workshop Wednesday Video Series

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments

BORP Online Fitness Studio

Watch on Zoom

Mon–Sat, hours vary

Free

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities