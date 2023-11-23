Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon
ASPSU Women’s Basketball Friendsgiving
Viking Pavilion
Nov. 25, 1 p.m.
Free for students
Join ASPSU at the PSU women’s basketball game for a Friendsgiving!
SMSU 327
Nov. 27, 5 p.m.
Free for students
Join the Vietnamese Student Association (VSA) for a chill workshop, with boba and games to meet new people!
La Casa
Nov. 27, 12 p.m.
Free for students
Last day you can drop off non-perishable food items in La Casa Latina and the Pan African Commons
ESM Student Study Lounge
Nov. 27, 1 p.m.
Free for students
Join the Association of Environmental Science students for a social hour!
Parkway North
Nov. 28, 5 p.m.
Free for students
ASPSU has planned a candlelight vigil this term to honor and remember all the lives we’ve unjustly lost
Trans Women Community Project Printmaking
RISO lab (Art Annex 170)
Nov. 29, 12 p.m.
Free for students
Join the Trans Women’s Community Project for an afternoon of printmaking
Resources
SMSU Suite 435
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free for students
Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support.
1704 SW Broadway (temporary location)
Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.
Free for students
Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.
University Center Building 340 E
Times vary
Free
In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community.
SHAC Weekly Online Parent Support Group
Online
Thursdays 11 a.m.
Free
Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate
730 SW 10th Ave. Suite 111 (entrance on SW 9th Ave.)
Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Free
Multnomah County official cooling center with access to free technology, internet, limited books and events
Varying Locations
Mon–Fri, hours vary
Free
Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability
Wellness
UCB Suite 310
Mon–Fri (by appointment)
Free for students
Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.
Coco Donuts
Tues, 12 p.m.
Free for students
Casual meetup every Tuesday for the remainder of the fall term where you can bring homework and study! It’s a way to meet new people and chat.
Listen on Spotify
Available 24/7
Free
PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment
Download on App Store or Google Play
Available 24/7
Free
Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support
Workshop Wednesday Video Series
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments
Watch on Zoom
Mon–Sat, hours vary
Free
Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities