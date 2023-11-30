Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon

Socratic discussion over current political topics

SMSU 326

Nov. 30, 4 p.m.

Free for students

Respectful and mediated discussion amongst peers regarding current political issues

Collage night at Littman & White

Littman Gallery

Nov. 30, 5 p.m.

Free for students

Destress by creating some art before diving head-first into finals week

Comedy and hip hop show

Parkway North, SMSU

Nov. 30, 6 p.m.

Free for students

One-of-a-kind comedy and hip hop show for the students!

ASL club game and bowl night

Viking Gameroom

Dec. 1, 12 p.m.

Free for students

Come celebrate sign language and deaf culture in a sociable and interactive setting

Peer Support Project drop-in session

Women’s Resource Center

Dec. 1, 5 p.m.

Free for students

Peer Support Project aims to serve non-traditional students historically marginalized within higher education

Board game night

SMSU cafeteria

Dec. 1, 3 p.m.

Free for students

Come hang out and play some games!

Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU Suite 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Free for students

Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support.

PSU Food Pantry

1704 SW Broadway (temporary location)

Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.

SMART recovery meetings

University Center Building 340 E

Times vary

Free

In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community.

SHAC weekly online parent support group

Online

Thursdays 11 a.m.

Free

Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate

Community Technology Space

730 SW 10th Ave. Suite 111 (entrance on SW 9th Ave.)

Mon–Fri, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Free

Multnomah County official cooling center with access to free technology, internet, limited books and events

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, hours vary

Free

Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability

Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

UCB Suite 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.

Bipolar student connection

Coco Donuts

Tues, 12 p.m.

Free for students

Casual meetup every Tuesday for the remainder of the fall term where you can bring homework and study! It’s a way to meet new people and chat.

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment

Telus Health Student Support

Download on App Store or Google Play

Available 24/7

Free

Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support

Outdoor Workshop Wednesdays

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments

BORP online fitness studio

Watch on Zoom

Mon–Sat, hours vary

Free

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities