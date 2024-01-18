Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon

Weight Room Orientation

Academic & Student Recreation Center

Jan. 18, 11 a.m.

Free for students

Join a certified personal trainer for an introduction to the weight room and other fitness spaces

Pickleball League

Academic & Student Recreation Center

Jan. 18, 6:30 p.m.

Free for students

Make new friends and learn the fastest growing sport in America!

Board Game Night

SMSU Cafeteria

Jan. 19, 3 p.m.

Free for students

Play board games with new friends or hang out and watch!

Open Basketball League

Academic & Student Recreation Center

Jan. 22, 7 p.m.

Free for students

5v5 Open Intramural Basketball open to all skill levels and genders

Tote Bag Painting with Delta Gamma

SMSU 323

Jan. 23, 6 p.m.

Free for students

Decorate a tote bag and discover how joining a sorority can enrich your college experience!

Brainz on Gamez

SMSU Viking Game Room

Jan. 24, 6 p.m.

Free for students

Eat, drink, play, game and maybe even sing at the neuroscience club’s game night!

Resources

PSU Basic Needs Hub

SMSU Suite 435

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Free for students

Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support

PSU Food Pantry

SMSU Basement

Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.

Free for students

Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.

SMART recovery meetings

UCB 340E

Times vary

Free

In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community

SHAC weekly online parent support group

Online

Thursdays 11 a.m.

Free

Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate

Women’s Resource Center

Online

Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking

Oregon Energy Fund

Varying Locations

Mon–Fri, hours vary

Free

Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability

Wellness

SHAC Mind Spa

UCB Suite 310

Mon–Fri (by appointment)

Free for students

Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.

Multnomah Behavioral Health

Online

Available 24/7

Free

Discover resources and communities for behavioral health, including mental health and addiction

Mindful Meanderings

Listen on Spotify

Available 24/7

Free

PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment

Telus Health Student Support

Download on App Store or Google Play

Available 24/7

Free

Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support

Outdoor Workshop Wednesdays

Watch on Youtube

Available 24/7

Free

PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments

BORP online fitness studio

Watch on Zoom

Mon–Sat, hours vary

Free

Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities