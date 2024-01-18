Community & Wellness Resources

Happening Soon
Academic & Student Recreation Center
Jan. 18, 11 a.m.
Free for students
Join a certified personal trainer for an introduction to the weight room and other fitness spaces
Academic & Student Recreation Center
Jan. 18, 6:30 p.m.
Free for students
Make new friends and learn the fastest growing sport in America!
SMSU Cafeteria
Jan. 19, 3 p.m.
Free for students
Play board games with new friends or hang out and watch!
Academic & Student Recreation Center
Jan. 22, 7 p.m.
Free for students
5v5 Open Intramural Basketball open to all skill levels and genders
Tote Bag Painting with Delta Gamma
SMSU 323
Jan. 23, 6 p.m.
Free for students
Decorate a tote bag and discover how joining a sorority can enrich your college experience!
SMSU Viking Game Room
Jan. 24, 6 p.m.
Free for students
Eat, drink, play, game and maybe even sing at the neuroscience club’s game night!
Resources
SMSU Suite 435
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
Free for students
Helps students access resources such as funds, food, housing, employment, childcare and health support
SMSU Basement
Tues–Thur, 12–4 p.m.
Free for students
Access to free groceries in a welcoming, equitable, trauma-informed way. Must be enrolled in at least one credit for summer or fall.
UCB 340E
Times vary
Free
In peer recovery, students with shared experiences connect to reduce stigma and build a campus recovery community
SHAC weekly online parent support group
Online
Thursdays 11 a.m.
Free
Come together as parents in a relaxed setting to support each other, share ideas, collaborate and commiserate
Online
Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free
Confidential advocacy services to students who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, violence and stalking
Varying Locations
Mon–Fri, hours vary
Free
Provides energy bill assistance to low-income Oregonians to support household stability
Wellness
UCB Suite 310
Mon–Fri (by appointment)
Free for students
Solo space to experience biofeedback, light therapy, meditation, massages, relaxation and more. Must be enrolled in at least five credits for summer or fall.
Online
Available 24/7
Free
Discover resources and communities for behavioral health, including mental health and addiction
Listen on Spotify
Available 24/7
Free
PSU-produced podcast about being mindful while outside, practicing gratitude, finding joy and being in the moment
Download on App Store or Google Play
Available 24/7
Free
Connecting students with free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support
Watch on Youtube
Available 24/7
Free
PSU Campus Recreation Center staff videos about topics ranging from Leave No Trace and plant identification to hiking spots and land acknowledgments
Watch on Zoom
Mon–Sat, hours vary
Free
Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program’s (BORP) virtual exercise classes for people with physical disabilities