Crime Blotter 01-20-20

Jan. 14
Drug & liquor law violations
Residence staff reported and referred two students who were under the legal age and in possession of alcohol and marijuana in Blumel Residence Hall at 10:15 p.m.
Jan. 15
Harassment
At approximately 7:25 p.m. at Parkway Residence Hall, Campus Public Safety officers responded to a report of a Portland State student being assaulted by an unknown male who had left the scene. A second PSU student reported suspicious and aggressive behavior from the same male.
Jan. 16
Fraud by deception
Off campus, a PSU employee reported being the victim of a scam at 1:52 p.m.
Harassment
A PSU employee reported receiving harassing emails from a non-student. The emails occured between 3:17–7:30 p.m.
Trespass
A non-student was arrested for trespassing around 9:59 p.m. at Smith Memorial Student Union.
Aggressive animal
Around 10:47 p.m., a non-student reported a dog, belonging to another non-student, bit her dog at Parkway Residence Hall.
Jan. 18
Bicycle theft
A non-student reported a bicycle theft outside of SMSU. The theft took place between 6–9 p.m.