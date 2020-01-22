Crime Blotter 01-20-20

Jan. 14

Drug & liquor law violations

Residence staff reported and referred two students who were under the legal age and in possession of alcohol and marijuana in Blumel Residence Hall at 10:15 p.m.

Jan. 15

Harassment

At approximately 7:25 p.m. at Parkway Residence Hall, Campus Public Safety officers responded to a report of a Portland State student being assaulted by an unknown male who had left the scene. A second PSU student reported suspicious and aggressive behavior from the same male.

Jan. 16

Fraud by deception

Off campus, a PSU employee reported being the victim of a scam at 1:52 p.m.

Harassment

A PSU employee reported receiving harassing emails from a non-student. The emails occured between 3:17–7:30 p.m.

Trespass

A non-student was arrested for trespassing around 9:59 p.m. at Smith Memorial Student Union.

Aggressive animal

Around 10:47 p.m., a non-student reported a dog, belonging to another non-student, bit her dog at Parkway Residence Hall.

Jan. 18

Bicycle theft

A non-student reported a bicycle theft outside of SMSU. The theft took place between 6–9 p.m.