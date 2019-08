Aug. 12

Graffiti

Campus Public Safety Officers took a report of graffiti at the University Services Building at 8:30 a.m.

Aug. 16

Fraud

A Portland State student reported being a victim of a telephone scam. The scam took place at 3 p.m. on Aug. 13.

Trespass

CPSO noticed a man illegally entering the Millar Library Bike Garage and leaving with a bicycle at 10:29 p.m.

Aug. 18

Assault

A non-student was arrested after assaulting a PSU contractor outside of the Smith Memorial Student Union at 9:09 p.m.