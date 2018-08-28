Crime Blotter Aug. 20–25

Aug. 20

Theft

Smith Memorial Student Union—Littman Gallery

At 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of multiple labels being stolen off of art exhibits. CPSO later received another report of label theft at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 23.

Aug. 21

Theft

SMSU, Millar Library

At 1:58 p.m. a staff member reported both tires stolen from his bicycle outside the building. At 3:30 p.m. on the same day, a non-student reported his bike tires stolen from in front of the library.

Harassment

University Pointe Apartments

At 8:03 p.m., officers responded to a dispute between non-student roommates. One roommate was reported to have assaulted the other but had left the scene by the time officers arrived. Police stood by while a third roommate moved their belongings to another apartment.

Disturbance

Montgomery Residence Hall

At 7:52 p.m., officers responded to a report of a verbal argument between two students.

Aug. 22

Vandalism

SMSU

At 1:45 p.m., a staff member reported damage to the rear tire of his bicycle, which was locked to a bike rack outside the building.

A dog at large

Peter Stott Field

At 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched regarding a loose dog attempting to take a soccer ball from a student, resulting in a minor injury.

Aug. 24

Vehicle break-in

Parking Structure 3

At 11:45 a.m., CPSO received a report from a non-student regarding their vehicle parked on the third floor of the structure. The vehicle’s window had been broken and property taken.

Aug. 25

Warrant arrest

Science Research and Teaching Center

At 11:39 p.m., a non-student setting up camp on the north side of the building was found to have an arrest warrant. The non-student was taken into custody and transported to the Multnomah County Detention Center.