Crime Blotter Aug. 20–25

Aug. 20
Theft
Smith Memorial Student Union—Littman Gallery
At 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of multiple labels being stolen off of art exhibits. CPSO later received another report of label theft at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 23.
Aug. 21
Theft
SMSU, Millar Library
At 1:58 p.m. a staff member reported both tires stolen from his bicycle outside the building. At 3:30 p.m. on the same day, a non-student reported his bike tires stolen from in front of the library.
Harassment
University Pointe Apartments
At 8:03 p.m., officers responded to a dispute between non-student roommates. One roommate was reported to have assaulted the other but had left the scene by the time officers arrived. Police stood by while a third roommate moved their belongings to another apartment.
Disturbance
Montgomery Residence Hall
At 7:52 p.m., officers responded to a report of a verbal argument between two students.
Aug. 22
Vandalism
SMSU
At 1:45 p.m., a staff member reported damage to the rear tire of his bicycle, which was locked to a bike rack outside the building.
A dog at large
Peter Stott Field
At 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched regarding a loose dog attempting to take a soccer ball from a student, resulting in a minor injury.
Aug. 24
Vehicle break-in
Parking Structure 3
At 11:45 a.m., CPSO received a report from a non-student regarding their vehicle parked on the third floor of the structure. The vehicle’s window had been broken and property taken.
Aug. 25
Warrant arrest
Science Research and Teaching Center
At 11:39 p.m., a non-student setting up camp on the north side of the building was found to have an arrest warrant. The non-student was taken into custody and transported to the Multnomah County Detention Center.