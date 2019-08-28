Crime Blotter Aug. 20–26

Aug. 20
Vandalism
Campus Public Safety responded to a report of a brick thrown through a glass door around 7:13 a.m. at the King Albert Residence Hall.
Aug. 21
Vandalism
A non-student reported a broken window at Growler USA.
Aug. 22
Vandalism
CPSO responded to a report of a damaged window in the morning at Lincoln Hall.
Aug. 25
Vandalism
In the Blumel Residence Hall parking lot, a student reported a broken vehicle window to CPSO at approximately 8 p.m.
Vehicle Break-in
Between Aug. 19 and Aug. 26, CPSO took reports of seven instances of vehicle break-ins, three occuring in Blumel Residence Hall and four occuring in Parking Structure 3.