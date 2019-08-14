Crime Blotter Aug. 5-9

August 5

Fire Alarm

CPSO and the Portland Fire Bureau responded to a fire alarm in the Richard and Maureen Neuberger Center at around 7:13 a.m. There was no smoke or flames.

August 6

Vandalism

Four non-students reported their window had been broken at the University Place Hotel at around 1:54 a.m.

Motor Vehicle Theft

A PSU employees vehicle was stolen from Parking Structure 1 between 9:30 a.m. and 6:44 p.m.

August 9

Trespass

Two non-students were issued trespass warnings for repeatedly being in a closed area of Shattuck Hall at around 4:15 p.m.