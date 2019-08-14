Crime Blotter Aug. 5-9

August 5
Fire Alarm
CPSO and the Portland Fire Bureau responded to a fire alarm in the Richard and Maureen Neuberger Center at around 7:13 a.m. There was no smoke or flames.
August 6
Vandalism
Four non-students reported their window had been broken at the University Place Hotel at around 1:54 a.m.
Motor Vehicle Theft
A PSU employees vehicle was stolen from Parking Structure 1 between 9:30 a.m. and 6:44 p.m.
August 9
Trespass
Two non-students were issued trespass warnings for repeatedly being in a closed area of Shattuck Hall at around 4:15 p.m.