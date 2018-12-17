Crime Blotter: Dec. 10–17

Dec. 10

Drug and alcohol law violation

Broadway Residence Hall

Between 3:09 and 3:38 p.m., University and Residence Life staff made four separate reports of a total of five minors in possession of alcohol, tobacco and marijuana. The alleged violations occurred at separate times between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.



Unwanted communication

Campus Public Safety Office

At 6:05 p.m., a student reported receiving unwanted messages from a non-student on social media.



Dec. 11

Trespass warnings

Lincoln Hall

At 8:12 p.m., CPSO gave warnings to four non-students found loitering and misusing the first floor restrooms. All four left the building without incident.



Dec. 13

Domestic violence

Parkway Residence Hall

At 2:41 a.m., CPSO responded to the residence hall regarding possible domestic violence. The incident was later linked to the trespass arrest of a non-student at 3:34 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the same building.



Theft

St. Helens Construction Site

At 8:27 a.m., a construction superintendent reported that an unknown person or persons had stolen items from inside the fenced perimeter of the construction site.



Trespass warning

St. Helens Construction Site

At 3:25 p.m., CPSO issued a PSU exclusion to a houseless individual found entering the construction site.



Disturbance

Lincoln Hall

At 7:14 p.m., CPSO responded to a disturbance during which contract event security had detained one subject. The individual was later escorted from the building with a verbal warning.

