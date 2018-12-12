Crime Blotter: Dec. 2–Dec. 10

Dec. 2

Drug law violation

Ondine Residence Hall

At 12:10 a.m., University Housing and Residence Life staff members reported two underage students in possession of marijuana in the residence hall.



Dec. 4

Public indecency

Millar Library

At 12:57 a.m., Campus Public Safety officers arrested a non-student caught masturbating in the library.



Traffic accident

Parking Structure 2

At 2:44 p.m., officers responded to a report that a student had struck a non-student pedestrian with their car at the entrance of the structure. Both parties remained on the scene until police arrived.



Dec. 5

Burglary

Peter Stott Center

At 1:03 p.m., Stott Center staff reported the burglary of three offices in the building with property stolen. The burglary itself would have occurred between 7 and 9 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Dec. 7

Smoke/fire

St. Helens Residence Hall

At 12:44 a.m., CPSO and Portland Fire Bureau responded to a fire on the sidewalk and bushes on the west side of the building. No responsible persons were found, but CPSO stated that it looked as though a tent had caught fire nearby.



Dec. 8

Found property

PSU Bike Hub

At 12:10 p.m., a student reported their bike stolen from the Broadway Building. CPSO later discovered that Bike Hub staff had seized the bike for being locked up in an unauthorized location.



Suspicious activity

Douglas Fir Classrooms

At 11:26 p.m., officers discovered a group of non-students camping in the locked restroom of the trailer park. They were verbally warned about trespassing and released.



Dec. 10

Warrant arrest

Douglas Fir Classrooms

At 12:34 a.m., CPSO arrested a non-student for trespassing in the trailer park restroom.

