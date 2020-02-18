Crime Blotter Feb. 10–16

Feb. 10

Vandalism

A non-student reported damage done to their vehicle in Blumel Residence Hall Parking at approximately 2:50 p.m.

Vehicle Break-in

A Portland State student reported a vehicle break-in at approximately 3:06 p.m. in Blumel Residence Hall Parking, with property taken.

Feb. 11

Theft

A PSU reported that a non-student had stolen supplies from the restroom in the Native American Student Center at 7:43 p.m.

Feb. 12

Fire Alarm/Disorderly Conduct

At 10:31 p.m., Campus Public Safety officers and Portland Fire Bureau responded to a pulled fire alarm in St. Helens Residence Hall, with no smoke or flames.

Feb. 13

Trespass Warning

A non-student was issued a warning for trespassing in Cramer Hall at 3:09 a.m., and a PSU ID card was confiscated.

Feb. 15

Traffic Accident

CPSO, Portland Fire Bureau and Medical responded to a single car accident at approximately 3:20 a.m. at SW 4th and College, involving non-students who all declined medical transport.

Theft

A non-student reported theft of property outside of Karl Miller Center at 6:11 p.m.

Feb. 16

Burglary

A non-student reported a Burglary at Great Clips under Broadway Residence Hall at approximately 9:10 a.m., with property taken.