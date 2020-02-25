Crime Blotter Feb. 17–23

A Portland State student reported at approximately 10:55 a.m. that their property had been stolen from the Jordan Schnitzer Museum in Fariborz Maseeh Hall.

At approximately 2 p.m., a student reported that their property had been stolen from the Academic Student Recreation Center. Their ID was later used to check out a laptop; both were recovered.

Stolen Vehicle

A student reported that their vehicle had been stolen on the corner of SW Jackson & 5th at approximately 11:20 p.m.

Trespass Arrest

A non-student was arrested for trespassing in Fariborz Maseeh Hall at 11:24 p.m.

Feb. 18

Vehicle Break-in

At 9:53 a.m. in the Art Building Parking, a non-student reported a vehicle break-in, with nothing taken.

Trespass Arrest

At approximately 7:35 p.m., a non-student was arrested for trespassing in Millar Library.

Feb. 19

Suspicious Activity

A PSU employee reported suspicious text messages that were sent to a fellow employee from an unknown number that claimed to be them at 9:56 a.m. in the Urban Center.

Feb. 23

Vandalism

At approximately 7:11 a.m., pedestrian posts were found damaged near SW Broadway & Montgomery.

Accident

Two non-students reported electrical shocks from a lamp in University Place Hotel at 12:08 p.m.