Crime Blotter Feb. 3–7

Feb. 3
Bicycle Theft
A Portland State student reported bicycle theft outside the Academic Student Recreation Center between 4:50 and 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 4
Disorderly Conduct
An intoxicated and combative non-student was evicted from the University Place Hotel at 12:52 a.m. after making multiple 911 calls.
Fire Alarm/Disorderly Conduct
At approximately 3:45 p.m., Campus Public Safety officers and Portland Fire Bureau responded to a pulled fire alarm at the Urban Center Starbucks, with no smoke/flames.
Feb. 5
Trespass Warning & Arrest
At approximately 3 a.m., two non-students were issued warnings for trespassing in Ondine Hall, and two non-students were issued citations for sleeping in a residential area.
Feb. 7
Fraud by Deception
A PSU student reported money missing from their account at approximately 11:25 a.m. after cashing a non-student’s check.
Vandalism
A PSU employee reported damage on their vehicle at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the University Center Building parking.
Vehicle Break-In
At approximately 6:55 p.m., a PSU employee reported a vehicle break-in and theft of property in Blumel Residence Hall parking.