Crime Blotter Feb. 3–7

Feb. 3

 

Bicycle Theft

 

A Portland State student reported bicycle theft outside the Academic Student Recreation Center between 4:50 and 5:30 p.m.

 

Feb. 4

 

Disorderly Conduct

 

An intoxicated and combative non-student was evicted from the University Place Hotel at 12:52 a.m. after making multiple 911 calls. 

 

Fire Alarm/Disorderly Conduct

 

At approximately 3:45 p.m., Campus Public Safety officers and Portland Fire Bureau responded to a pulled fire alarm at the Urban Center Starbucks, with no smoke/flames. 

 

Feb. 5

 

Trespass Warning & Arrest

 

At approximately 3 a.m., two non-students were issued warnings for trespassing in Ondine Hall, and two non-students were issued citations for sleeping in a residential area.

 

Feb. 7

 

Fraud by Deception

 

A PSU student reported money missing from their account at approximately 11:25 a.m. after cashing a non-student’s check. 

 

Vandalism

 

A PSU employee reported damage on their vehicle at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the University Center Building parking.

 

Vehicle Break-In

 

At approximately 6:55 p.m., a PSU employee reported a vehicle break-in and theft of property in Blumel Residence Hall parking.