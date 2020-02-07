Crime blotter Jan. 27–Feb. 1

Jan. 27

Theft

Five different reports of theft were filed between the times of 11:50 a.m.–10:30 p.m. Four reports came from Karl Miller Center and one from the corner of SW 5th and Montgomery. The cases stemming from KMC were all reported by PSU employees, the last was reported by a Portland State student. All had property taken.

Harassment

At 1 p.m., a non-student was arrested for harassment of a PSU student on a MAX off campus.

Indecent Exposure

At 9:20 a.m., a PSU student reported a male masturbating on the first floor of Lincoln Hall.

Jan. 28

Theft

Two reports of theft from the Karl Miller Center, with both reports by PSU employees who had property taken.

Trespass Warning

At 4:45 p.m., a trespass warning was issued to a non-student in Lincoln Hall for suspected drug use.

Jan. 29

Vehicle Break-in

Two reports of vehicle break-ins between 9–11:30 a.m. One report was placed by a non-student, occuring at University Place Hotel Parking. The second report was placed by a PSU student, occuring at Parking structure 3.

Jan. 30

Trespass Warning

At 8:30 p.m., two non-students were issued trespass warnings for using the bathroom in Blumel Residence Hall.

Jan. 31

Use of Force

Campus Public Safety officers responded to a known resistive and combative non-student who was sleeping in the Smith Memorial Student Union at 3:30 p.m. The non-student threatened violence, to which CPSO pointed a taser at them to gain compliance.

Warrant Arrest

At 6:45 p.m., a non-student was found sleeping in the bathroom of the Art Building. The non-student was arrested for an outstanding arrest warrant and issued a trespass warning.

Vandalism

Two reports of vandalism were reported, one occurring in Peter W Stott Center and the second at Fariborz Maseeh Hall. Both were reported by PSU employees, and in both cases vending machines were vandalized.

Feb. 01

Vehicle Break-ins

Two reports of vehicle break-ins by PSU students with property taken between the times of 1:20–4:10 p.m. One occured at SW 4th and SW Lincoln, the second at Parking Structure 3.

Fraud by Deception

At 3:40 p.m., a PSU student reported being a victim of a scam in/around Ondine Residence Hall.