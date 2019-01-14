Crime Blotter Jan. 7-14

Jan. 7



Vehicle Hit and Run



At approximately 5:19 p.m., a student reported another car had hit the driver’s side of their car while it was parked in Parking Structure 1. The incident occurred between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.



Jan. 8



Seized Property



At around 8 p.m. outside Smith Memorial Student Union, CPSO detained a non-student on suspicion of possessing a stolen bicycle after a report was made of a male cutting a bicycle lock. The detainee was also in possession of a hacksaw and wire cutters, which were seized along with the bicycle.



Trespass Warning



At 2:10 p.m., CPSO was dispatched to Smith Memorial Student union after employees of Chartwell had detained two shoplifters. The shoplifters were issued PSU exclusions and released.



Jan. 9



Vehicle Break-in



At approximately 12:30 p.m., a student reported a vehicle break-in and stolen property, including a credit card, from the lower level of Blumel Hall. The student also reported fraudulent activity on the credit card stolen from the scene.



Jan. 10



Vehicle Break-in



Four vehicle break-ins were reported to CPSO by students from Parking Structure 3 which had occurred between Jan. 8 and Jan. 10. Property was reported to be stolen in only one of the four incidents.



Trespass Warning



At 6:40 p.m., CPSO responded to calls about a non-student yelling at staff and having an open container of alcohol in the Millar Library. The non-student was issued a PSU exclusion.



Jan. 11



Agency Assist



At around 2 p.m., CPSO assisted Portland Police Bureau in finding and arresting a wanted person in the lower level Blumel Parking structure. The person was found in a stolen vehicle and is a suspect in several vehicle break-ins on Portland State campus.



Theft



A student reported to CPSO at approximately 4 p.m. the theft of a bag containing art supplies and an art portfolio from Shattuck Hall.

Jan. 12



Vehicle Break-in



At approximately 9:30 a.m., CPSO responded to a report from a non-student about a vehicle break-in in the parking lot of University Place Hotel. Several items were reported stolen.



At approximately 1:17 p.m., a non-student reported a vehicle break-in and several stolen items from their vehicle which was parked in Parking Structure 3.