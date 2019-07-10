Crime Blotter July 1–4

July 1

Shoplifting

Campus Public Safety officers responded to a shoplift at around 11:22 a.m. that occurred at University Place Hotel.

Harassment/Trespass

At around 6:03 p.m. a Portland State student reported to CPSO that a non-student slapped her hand and took her headphones to use for themselves in the Millar Library. The non-student was later contacted and returned the headphones.

July 2

Trespass

A non-student was issued a PSU exclusion at 1:40 p.m. after repeatedly sleeping in the Smith Memorial Student Union.

July 3

Vandalism

A non-student was issued a citation at 7:16 p.m. after kicking out a window in the Parkway Residence Hall.

July 4

Trespass

At around 9:30 p.m. three PSU students and one non-student were contacted by CPSO for having an open fire contained within a nine-inch can on the roof of the Blackstone Residence Hall Parking Lot.

Theft/Vandalism

Between July 3 and 4 two students and a non-student reported having their bicycles damaged, with miscellaneous parts taken. The incidents occurred outside of Blackstone Residence Hall and Broadway Residence Hall.