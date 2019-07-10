Crime Blotter July 1–4

July 1
Shoplifting
Campus Public Safety officers responded to a shoplift at around 11:22 a.m. that occurred at University Place Hotel.
Harassment/Trespass
At around 6:03 p.m. a Portland State student reported to CPSO that a non-student slapped her hand and took her headphones to use for themselves in the Millar Library. The non-student was later contacted and returned the headphones.
July 2
Trespass
A non-student was issued a PSU exclusion at 1:40 p.m. after repeatedly sleeping in the Smith Memorial Student Union.
July 3
Vandalism
A non-student was issued a citation at 7:16 p.m. after kicking out a window in the Parkway Residence Hall.
July 4
Trespass
At around 9:30 p.m. three PSU students and one non-student were contacted by CPSO for having an open fire contained within a nine-inch can on the roof of the Blackstone Residence Hall Parking Lot.
Theft/Vandalism
Between July 3 and 4 two students and a non-student reported having their bicycles damaged, with miscellaneous parts taken. The incidents occurred outside of Blackstone Residence Hall and Broadway Residence Hall.