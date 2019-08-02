Crime Blotter July 24–28

July 24

Trespassing

A non-student was issued a Portland State exclusion at 11:29 a.m. after repeatedly being found sleeping in Cramer Hall.

Shoplifting

A shoplift occurred at the Urban Center Starbucks at 12:57 p.m.

Attempted Burglary

Campus Public Safety responded to a woman using a screwdriver to enter a room in the Engineering Building at around 7:52 p.m. She did not gain entry into the room.

July 25

Assault

CPSO assisted the Portland Police Bureau in the arrest of an assault suspect at the University Place Hotel at 9:31 a.m.

July 26

Missing Person

A non-student was reported missing at around 7:20 p.m.

July 27

Email Threats

At around 4:50 p.m. a faculty member reported to CPSO that they were receiving threatening emails from a non-student.

July 28

Fire Alarm

CPSO and the Portland Fire Bureau responded to a fire alarm at Broadway Residence Hall at around 10:45 p.m. The alarm was triggered by an overheated dryer.