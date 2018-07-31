Crime blotter July 25–29

July 25

Vehicle break-in

Parking Structure 3

At 1:57 a.m., Campus Public Safety officers interrupted a vehicle break-in in progress. The owner reported the suspect—who was able to get away—had stolen the vehicle’s battery.

July 26

Theft

Smith Memorial Student Union

At 8:20 a.m., a non-student reported a backpack stolen from the SMSU cafeteria. Portland Police officers later arrested another non-student who admitted to stealing the backpack. The suspect was then excluded from Portland State campus.

July 27

Trespass

Cramer Hall

At 12:21 a.m., CPSO issued a trespassing citation to a non-student with a current PSU exclusion.

Stalking

Helen Gordon Child Development Center

At 1:03 p.m., CPSO responded to an ongoing issue involving a non-student calling the center to harass staff members.

July 28

Hit and run

Market Center Building

At 10:18 a.m., CPSO took a report of a vehicle hit and run that occurred between 4 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

Detox

University Place Hotel

An intoxicated non-student found lying on the ground in the parking lot of the hotel at 10:48 p.m. was transferred to a local detox center.

July 29

Trespass

Cramer Hall

At 2:20 p.m., CPSO discovered a non-student on the third floor of the building, which was closed at the time. The suspect was able to escape before being arrested.