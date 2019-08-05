Crime Blotter July 30–Aug. 4

July 30

Vandalism

Campus Public Safety officers found three windows broken at 7:43 a.m. at the Peter Stott Center.

Aug. 1

Vandalism

A non-student reported to CPSO that the coffee kiosk in the Millar Library had sustained damage.

Aug. 2

Vehicle Break-ins

Between Aug. 2 and July 29, four vehicle break-ins were reported to CPSO, with two instances of theft. Two occurred in Parking Structure 1, one in Parking Structure 3 and another on the corner of SW Broadway and SW Harrison.

Aug. 3

Breaking and Entering

CPSO arrested a non-student for breaking into the Millar Library bike garage at approximately 7:55 p.m.

Aug. 4

Theft

A student reported to CPSO that someone had stolen his bicycle tire and swapped it for one that was flat.