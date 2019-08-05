Crime Blotter July 30–Aug. 4

July 30
Vandalism
Campus Public Safety officers found three windows broken at 7:43 a.m. at the Peter Stott Center.
Aug. 1
Vandalism
A non-student reported to CPSO that the coffee kiosk in the Millar Library had sustained damage.
Aug. 2
Vehicle Break-ins
Between Aug. 2 and July 29, four vehicle break-ins were reported to CPSO, with two instances of theft. Two occurred in Parking Structure 1, one in Parking Structure 3 and another on the corner of SW Broadway and SW Harrison.
Aug. 3
Breaking and Entering
CPSO arrested a non-student for breaking into the Millar Library bike garage at approximately 7:55 p.m.
Aug. 4
Theft
A student reported to CPSO that someone had stolen his bicycle tire and swapped it for one that was flat.