Crime Blotter June 15–24

June 15

Drug and Liquor Law Violations

Between June 12–15, Broadway Residence Hall staff members reported six underage students in possession of either liquor, marijuana and/or marijuana-related paraphernalia.

June 16

Trespass

At 6:46 a.m. a non-student was arrested in Parking Structure #3 for trespassing.

June 17

Vandalism

A staff member found a broken window with the screen removed at 7:15 a.m. at the Helen Gordon Child Development Center. No entry was made into the building.

Telephonic Harassment

Campus Public Safety officers responded to a report at around 6:44 p.m. that a department was receiving threatening phone calls.

June 21

Theft

Between 7:05 a.m. and 5:55 p.m., a staff member reported their license plate was stolen off their vehicle in Parking Structure #1.

June 24

Shoplifting

CPSO responded to a shoplifting event at 3:13 a.m. at University Place Hotel.