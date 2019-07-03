Crime Blotter June 24–30

June 24

Trespassing

At 9:30 a.m. a non-student was issued an exclusion after refusing to leave the Smith Memorial Student Union.

June 25

Attempted Robbery

At around 6:57 p.m. Campus Public Safety officers and the Portland Police Bureau responded to an attempted robbery at the corner of SW 4th and College. A non-student male reportedly pulled a gun on a non-student female. The male was later located and taken into custody. His firearm was seized.

June 27

Trespassing

At around 10:09 a.m. a non-student was issued an exclusion from PSU after being suspected of using and possessing illegal drugs in SMSU.

June 28

Vandalism

A staff member reported that between 10:00 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. their vehicle sustained extensive damage in Parking Structure 1.

June 30

Arson

At 1:57 a.m. CPSO and the Portland Fire Bureau responded to a burning box spring behind the PSU greenhouse. An arson investigator was notified, but the incident did not prompt an immediate investigation.

At 2:08 a.m. CPSO and the Portland Fire Bureau responded to a trashcan fire at the corner of SW 10th and Montgomery. The incident was also reported to the arson investigator, but did not prompt an investigation.

Fire Alarm

At 5:42 a.m. CPSO and the Portland Fire Bureau responded to a fire alarm in the Stephen Epler Residence Hall. The alarm was set off by a burnt skillet.