Crime Blotter March 2–8

March 2

Liquor Law Violation

At approximately 9:25 a.m., residence staff reported a Portland State student for possessing alcohol under the legal age in Ondine Residence Hall.

March 3

Vandalism

A PSU student reported damage to their vehicle in Blumel Residence Hall parking at 8:32 a.m.

Harassment and Trespass

Campus Public Safety officers responded to a non-student in Millar Library yelling biased remarks at two PSU students, at 4:58 p.m.

March 5

Robbery

At about 7:20 p.m, a non-student stole several items from the University Market in Smith Memorial Student Union and pushed a PSU student in their attempt to leave.

March 7

Fire Alarm, Disorderly Conduct, and Interfering with a Police Officer

A non-student was seen pulling the fire alarm in 5th Avenue Cinema, with no smoke or flames in the building at approximately 8:22 p.m.

March 8

Criminal Trespass Arrest

At approximately 7:56 a.m., a non-student received a citation for criminal trespass after being found sleeping on the skybridge connected to Fariborz Maseeh Hall

Trespass, Warrant, and Interfering with a Police Officer

CPSO arrested a non-student at 4:47 p.m. for trespassing in Millar Library, as well as warrants and interfering with a police officer.