Crime Blotter May 20–27

May 20

Warrant arrest

At approximately 10:02 a.m., Campus Public Safety arrested a non-student on a warrant and issued a Portland State exclusion.

May 21

Harassing Communication/Trespass Arrest

At approximately 1:58 p.m., a PSU student reported a male made sexual comments and followed her to an exit. On May 22, a non-student was arrested for trespassing regarding this incident.

May 22

Vehicle break-in

CPSO responded to six reports of vehicle break-ins. Property was reported to be taken in all incidences.

May 24

Harassment

At approximately 9:20 p.m., CPSO responded to a report that a PSU student was physically harassed by another PSU student in Lincoln Hall.

Warrant arrest

At approximately 8:39 p.m., CPSO arrested a non-student for warrants after they were found trespassing.

May 25

Fraud/Counterfeiting

At approximately 3 p.m., a PSU student reported he received counterfeit money for property sold to a non-student at University Place Hotel. The student received the counterfeit money on Jan. 4, 2019.

Harassment

At 7:33 a.m., CPSO responded to unwanted contact between two non-students in the Smith Memorial Student Union.

May 27

Telephonic Harassment

At 3 a.m., a PSU student reported multiple harassing phone calls, occurring on May 26.