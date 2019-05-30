Crime Blotter May 20–27

May 20
Warrant arrest
At approximately 10:02 a.m., Campus Public Safety arrested a non-student on a warrant and issued a Portland State exclusion.
May 21
Harassing Communication/Trespass Arrest
At approximately 1:58 p.m., a PSU student reported a male made sexual comments and followed her to an exit. On May 22, a non-student was arrested for trespassing regarding this incident.
May 22
Vehicle break-in
CPSO responded to six reports of vehicle break-ins. Property was reported to be taken in all incidences.
May 24
Harassment
At approximately 9:20 p.m., CPSO responded to a report that a PSU student was physically harassed by another PSU student in Lincoln Hall.
Warrant arrest
At approximately 8:39 p.m., CPSO arrested a non-student for warrants after they were found trespassing.
May 25
Fraud/Counterfeiting
At approximately 3 p.m., a PSU student reported he received counterfeit money for property sold to a non-student at University Place Hotel. The student received the counterfeit money on Jan. 4, 2019.
Harassment
At 7:33 a.m., CPSO responded to unwanted contact between two non-students in the Smith Memorial Student Union.
May 27
Telephonic Harassment
At 3 a.m., a PSU student reported multiple harassing phone calls, occurring on May 26.