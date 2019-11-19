Crime Blotter Nov. 12–17

Nov. 12

Theft

A Portland State employee discovered a person stealing property in the Karl Miller Center at around 1 p.m.

Disorderly conduct

A PSU student reported inappropriate touching by another PSU student in the KMC. Another PSU student in KMC reported that a male had followed her, but made no contact.

Altercation

A non-student reported an altercation with another non-student at the University Pointe Apartments at around 8:01 a.m.

Nov. 13

Trespass

A non-student was issued a trespass warning for throwing items at SW 6th and Montgomery at around 4 p.m.

Nov. 16

Assault

Campus Public Safety officers and medical responded to a disturbance between two non-students at University Pointe Apartments at around 4:05 a.m. One of the non-students was vacated from the premises.

CPSO and medical responded to two PSU students who reported that a man had punched them both in the face outside of Cramer Hall at 6:50 p.m.

Nov. 17

Robbery

A PSU student reported being robbed by two non-students at around 1:03 a.m. at SW 6th and Harrison. The two non-students were arrested.