Crime Blotter Nov. 18–24

Nov. 18

Aggravated Assault

A Portland State employee reported that a PSU student was threatened with a firearm by a non-student, which occurred between Nov. 16 at 10:30 p.m. and Nov. 17 at 2 a.m.

Vehicle Break-In

Campus Public Safety officers responded to two reports of vehicle break-ins at both Parking Structure 3 and at the corner of SW Jackson and SW 5th. These occurred between 1 a.m.–7:50 a.m.

Stalking

A PSU student reported being stalked by a non-student relative that occurred on Nov. 16 at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 19

Trespass Warning

Two reports of trespass warnings were issued to two non-students. One was sleeping in a car that was not his in Parking Structure 3, and the other was evicted from University Pointe Apartments.

Nov. 20

Vandalism

CPSO responded to three reports of vandalism between the hours of 7:50 a.m–5:45 p.m., two of which occurred at Parking Structure 3 and one which occurred at Blumel Residence Hall parking.

Nov. 21

Fire Alarm

At 5 a.m., CPSO and Portland Fire Bureau responded to a fire alarm with smoke and flames in the trash room.

Theft

A PSU student reported their bicycle tires having been stolen between the hours of 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. at the Engineering Building exterior.

Nov. 22

Vehicle Break-Ins

Two reports of vehicle break-ins between the hours of 4–10 p.m. at Parking Structure 3 and University Place Hotel Parking.

Nov. 24

Fire Alarm

At 7:15 a.m. and 7:17 a.m., the Portland Fire Bureau and CPSO responded to two fire alarms both with no smoke or flames. One was at the University Service Building, the other at Blumel Residence Hall.