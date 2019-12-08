Crime Blotter Nov. 25–30

Nov. 25

Theft

Between 10:10 a.m. and 1:50 p.m. there were two reports of theft on campus. A Portland State employee reported theft of property at Parking Structure 3. The other was a PSU student who had lost their credit cards.

Burglary

At 11:30 p.m. there was a report of burglary at a University Pointe apartment that was left unlocked. Property was taken.

Nov. 26

Vehicle Break-Ins

Between midnight and 1:40 p.m. there were three reports of vehicle break-ins. Two occurred at Parking Structure 1, both with property taken. The third occurred at Parking Structure 3 with property also taken.

Fire Alarm

At 9:45 p.m. Campus Public Safety officers and Portland Fire Bureau responded to a fire alarm at Broadway Residence Hall. The alarm was set off by burning food. There was no smoke or flames.

Nov. 27

Assault

At 4 a.m. a non-student was assaulted by another non-student at the University Place Hotel. The individual assaulted was treated by medical.

Road Rage

At 2:40 p.m. a PSU student was involved in a road rage incident where the other driver displayed a firearm at the corner of SW College and SW 6th.

Nov. 30

Vandalism

At 4:40 p.m. a PSU student reported their vehicle was damaged at Blumel Residence Hall Parking.

Vehicle Break-In

At 8:20 p.m. CPSO and Portland Fire Bureau responded to a fire alarm at Montgomery Residence Hall. There was no smoke of flames.