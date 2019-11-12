Crime Blotter Nov. 4-10

Nov. 4

Vandalism

A Portland State student reported that her vehicle was damaged at SW Hall and 6th between 12:01 a.m. and 10:10 a.m.

Nov. 5

Public Intoxication

CPSO responded to a non-student who was intoxicated and unable to care for themselves in the Academic Student Recreation Center at around 11:06 a.m. The person was later transported to the Hooper Detox center.

Vandalism

A PSU employee reported damage to a door at Lincoln Hall at around 9 p.m.

Nov. 7

Vehicle Break-in

CPSO found a person breaking into a vehicle belonging to a PSU student in Parking Structure 1 at around 1:32 a.m.

Trespass

A non-student was issued a trespass warning after being found wandering around Parking Structure 3 at around 4:59 a.m.

A non-student was issued a trespass warning after being found in Lincoln Hall while it was closed at around 11:00 p.m.

Nov. 8

Trespass

A non-student was issued a trespass warning after being found sleeping in Cramer Hall at around 4:55 a.m.

Found Property

Property was received by CPSO that contained narcotics at around 10:48 a.m.

Nov. 9

Trespass / Warrant Arrest

A non-student was issued a trespass warning and an outstanding warrant after being found in Montgomery Residence Hall at around 12:24 a.m.

Arson

CPSO found a cold burnt pile of an unknown substance in the lower level of the northwest exterior stairwell of the Stott Center at around 9:10 p.m.

Nov. 10

Trespass

Three non-students were issued trespass warnings after being found in Blackstone Residence Hall at around 4:45 a.m.