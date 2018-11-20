Crime Blotter Nov. 5–12

Nov. 5
Vehicle break-in
Parking Structure 3
At 5:45 p.m., a student reported their car had been broken into and looked through. However, nothing was stolen.
Nov. 6
Burglary
Smith Memorial Student Union
At 11:16 a.m., an individual reported that an unsecured office space had been burglarized.
Exclusion
Lincoln Hall
At 11:50 p.m., Campus Public Safety officers discovered a non-student sleeping inside the building. The individual was asked to leave the building.
Nov. 7
Theft
Millar Library
At 11:46 a.m, a student reported their belongings had been stolen from a study room in the library.
Hit and run
Parking Structure 1
At 8:06 p.m., a student reported damage to their vehicle on the sixth floor of the structure. Upon observing the car, officers concluded that another vehicle had backed into it.
Nov. 9
Liquor Law Violation Referrals
Broadway Residence Hall
At 10:35 p.m., eight students were referred to the dean of student life for minor in possession liquor law violations.
Nov. 10
Aggravated Assault
SW 4th Ave.
At 9:44 p.m., a stabbing occurred near the Domino’s Pizza on SW 4th Ave. between SW Lincoln St. and College St. The suspect was not a student and was taken into custody by Portland Police Bureau with assistance from CPSO.
Nov. 12
Trespass
Broadway Residence Hall
Campus Public Safety officers detained a non-student for trespassing at approximately 10:10 p.m.