Crime Blotter Nov. 5–12

Nov. 5

Vehicle break-in

Parking Structure 3

At 5:45 p.m., a student reported their car had been broken into and looked through. However, nothing was stolen.

Nov. 6

Burglary

Smith Memorial Student Union

At 11:16 a.m., an individual reported that an unsecured office space had been burglarized.

Exclusion

Lincoln Hall

At 11:50 p.m., Campus Public Safety officers discovered a non-student sleeping inside the building. The individual was asked to leave the building.

Nov. 7

Theft

Millar Library

At 11:46 a.m, a student reported their belongings had been stolen from a study room in the library.

Hit and run

Parking Structure 1

At 8:06 p.m., a student reported damage to their vehicle on the sixth floor of the structure. Upon observing the car, officers concluded that another vehicle had backed into it.

Nov. 9

Liquor Law Violation Referrals

Broadway Residence Hall

At 10:35 p.m., eight students were referred to the dean of student life for minor in possession liquor law violations.

Nov. 10

Aggravated Assault

SW 4th Ave.

At 9:44 p.m., a stabbing occurred near the Domino’s Pizza on SW 4th Ave. between SW Lincoln St. and College St. The suspect was not a student and was taken into custody by Portland Police Bureau with assistance from CPSO.

Nov. 12

Trespass

Broadway Residence Hall

Campus Public Safety officers detained a non-student for trespassing at approximately 10:10 p.m.