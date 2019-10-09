Crime Blotter Oct. 1–4

Oct. 1

Theft

A Portland State student reported theft of unattended property in the Park Blocks on Oct. 1. The theft occurred on Sept. 29.

Oct. 2

Peeping Tom

A PSU student reported a male looking over the bathroom stall in the Branford Price Millar Library at 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 3

Fraud by deception

A PSU student reported being a victim of a scam. The report was filed off campus, but the student/report was referred to the dean of student life.

Oct. 4

Trespass

Campus Public Safety officers responded to PSU students in Broadway Residence Hall who stated someone had tried to enter their room at 1:30 a.m.

Motor Vehicle Theft

A PSU student reported the theft of their motorcycle from Parking Structure 1 at approximately 11 a.m.