Crime Blotter Oct. 10–19

Oct. 15

Theft

At approximately 9:30 p.m., a Portland State student reported theft of unattended property that had occurred a half hour earlier at the Millar Library.

Theft

At approximately 11:30 p.m., Campus Public Safety officers responded to a PSU student who reported theft of unattended property. The report occurred on SW Montgomery and Broadway.

Oct. 17

Fire Alarm

At approximately 5 p.m., CPSO and the Portland Fire Bureau responded to a fire alarm with smoke and no fire. The cause was listed as an overloaded dryer.

Oct. 18

Domestic Disturbance

At approximately 1 a.m., CPSO responded to a disturbance between a PSU student and a non-student.

Bicycle Theft

Between Oct. 15–18, CPSO received reports of three bicycles being stolen. One occurred at the Millar bike garage, one occurred at the University Technology Service Building and one occurred at Montgomery Residence Hall.

Oct. 19

Vandalism

Campus Public Safety officers responded to a report of a broken window in the Urban Center.