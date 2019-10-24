Crime Blotter Oct. 10–19

Oct. 15
Theft
At approximately 9:30 p.m., a Portland State student reported theft of unattended property that had occurred a half hour earlier at the Millar Library.
Theft
At approximately 11:30 p.m., Campus Public Safety officers responded to a PSU student who reported theft of unattended property. The report occurred on SW Montgomery and Broadway.
Oct. 17
Fire Alarm
At approximately 5 p.m., CPSO and the Portland Fire Bureau responded to a fire alarm with smoke and no fire. The cause was listed as an overloaded dryer.
Oct. 18
Domestic Disturbance
At approximately 1 a.m., CPSO responded to a disturbance between a PSU student and a non-student.
Bicycle Theft
Between Oct. 15–18, CPSO received reports of three bicycles being stolen. One occurred at the Millar bike garage, one occurred at the University Technology Service Building and one occurred at Montgomery Residence Hall.
Oct. 19
Vandalism
Campus Public Safety officers responded to a report of a broken window in the Urban Center.