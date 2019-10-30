Crime Blotter Oct. 21-27

Oct. 21

Vandalism

Graffiti was found in a restroom of Fariborz Maseeh Hall at around 1 p.m.

Oct. 22

Hit and Run

A hit and run occurred in Parking Structure 1 between 9:20 a.m. and noon.

Oct. 23

Assault

Campus Public Safety officers assisted the Portland Police Bureau in the arrest of a man who was assaulting people at SW 6th and Harrison at around 6:53 p.m.

Oct. 24

Traffic Accident

CPSO responded to a traffic collision between a PSU employee and a PSU student at SW Jackson and Park at around 8:44 p.m.

Oct. 27

Fire Alarm

CPSO and the Portland Fire Bureau responded to a fire alarm in Ondine Residence Hall at 2:42 a.m. The alarm was triggered by a pull station activation. There was no smoke or flames.

Vandalism

A fire extinguisher cabinet was found damaged in Parking Structure 3 at around 8:03 a.m.

Another fire extinguisher cabinet was found damaged in Parking Structure 2 at around 10:50 a.m.