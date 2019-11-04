Crime Blotter Oct. 24–Nov.3

Oct. 24

Liquor Law Violation 

Residence staff reported six students to Campus Public Security Office who were under the legal age and in possession of alcohol in Ondine Residence Hall at 7:30 p.m. 

 

Oct. 28 

Attempted Burglary 

A Portland State employee reported an attempted burglary that occurred at the Karl Miller Center some time between Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. and Oct. 28 at 9:50 a.m.

 

Threats 

A non-student reported threatening statements made by a PSU student. The statements were made at 11 a.m. 

 

Oct. 29 

Parking Structure Getaway 

A non-student was found in Parking Structure 3 at 8:48 p.m. and evaded CPSO via an electric scooter. 

 

Trespass 

A non-student was arrested in Parking Structure 1 at 8:10 p.m. for trespassing after being previously excluded from PSU.

 

Oct. 30 

Trespass 

A PSU employee reported that an unknown male was found sleeping inside a secure room in Lincoln Hall at 9 a.m. 

 

Burglary

A PSU employee reported a burglary that occurred in the Smith Memorial Student Union some time between Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. and Oct. 30 at 2:15 p.m.

 

Hit and Run 

A PSU student reported a hit and run in Parking Structure 1 that occurred some time between 8:15 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. 

 

Vandalism 

A PSU employee reported vandalism to a room in Lincoln Hall that occurred at 8:39 p.m. 

 

A PSU student reported vandalism to their vehicle which occurred in Parking Structure 1 at 1 p.m. 

 

Nov. 1 

Vandalism 

CPSO removed several stickers that were placed in various areas across campus at around 11:30 a.m. 

 

Nov. 2

Motorcycle Theft 

A PSU student reported their motorcycle was stolen out of Parking Structure 3 some time after 4 p.m.  

 

Fire Alarm 

CPSO and the Portland Fire Bureau responded to a fire alarm in Montgomery Residence Hall at 5:45 p.m. that was set off by an overloaded washing machine. There were no smoke or flames. 

 

Nov. 3

Agency Assist

CPSO assisted the Portland Police Bureau in contacting and arresting a non-student in the Parkmill Parking Lot at 1:09 a.m. 

 

Trespass 

A non-student was issued a trespass warning after being found in Parking Structure 3 at 5:04 a.m. 

 

Vandalism 

The south doors of the SMSU building were found to be taped open at 5:37 p.m. 

 

Attempted Scooter Theft 

A PSU student reported that an attempted theft of a scooter outside of the Millar Library at 5:50 p.m. The scooter was damaged in the process.