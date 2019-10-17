Crime Blotter Oct. 7–14

Oct. 7

Fire Alarm

Campus Public Safety officers and the Portland Fire Bureau responded to a fire alarm at approximately 8:50 p.m. in the Fourth Avenue Building. Contractors set off the alarm. CPSO reported there were no flames or smoke.

Oct. 9

Fire Alarm

At approximately 12:15 p.m., CPSO and the Portland Fire Bureau responded to a fire alarm with no flames or smoke in the Art Building. The cause was a faulty smoke detector.

Theft

CPSO responded to a shoplift that occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. at the Portland State Bookstore.

Oct. 11

Fire Alarm

At approximately 9:32 a.m., CPSO and the Portland Fire Bureau responded to a fire alarm with smoke and no fire in Broadway Residence Hall. CPSO identified the cause as being a microwave.



Trespass Warning

A non-student was issued a trespass warning at approximately 10 a.m. for being inside a residential building. CPSO issued the trespass warning in Broadway Residence Hall.

Oct. 12

Domestic Disturbance

At approximately 6 p.m., CPSO responded to a disturbance in University Pointe between non-students. One non-student was arrested.

Oct. 14

Trespass Warning

A non-student was issued a trespass warning for being inside a residential building at 2:30 a.m. CPSO issued the trespass warning in Parkway Residence Hall.

Vehicle break-in

Between Oct. 7–14, CPSO responded to seven reports of vehicle break-ins. Three of the break-ins occurred in Blumel Residence Hall parking, two occurred on SW Jackson and Broadway, one occurred in Parking Structure 1 and one occurred on SW 13th and Montgomery. Property was taken in all instances.