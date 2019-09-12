Crime Blotter Sept. 2–8

Sept. 2



Fire Alarm



Campus Public Security officers and the Portland Fire Bureau responded to a fire alarm in the University Center Building at 2:50 p.m. There was no smoke or flames, and the alarm was attributed to dirty smoke detectors, which have since been cleaned.



Missing Person



A non-student reported a Portland State member as missing to CPSO at around 11:55 p.m. The person was found on Sept. 3



Sept. 3



Shoplift



CPSO responded to a shoplifting event that occured in the Urban Center Starbucks at 7:46 a.m.



Burglary



A PSU staff member reported to CPSO that between Aug. 30 and Sept. 3, individuals attempted to force open several doors at both Cramer Hall and the Smith Memorial Student Union. At least one room had been entered and burglarized.



Fire Alarm



A malfunctioning fan set off a fire alarm in the Ondine Residence Hall at around 11:39 a.m. There was no smoke or flames.



Sept. 5



Vandalism



A glass panel door was damaged at the SMSU between 6:50 and 7:00 p.m.



Sept. 8



Burglary



A chair was thrown through a window of the PSU bookstore at around 1:47 a.m. Several items were stolen from the store.