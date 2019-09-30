Crime Blotter Sept. 24–30

Sept. 24

Burglary

A contractor reported an office had been entered. The incident occurred between 3:30 and 10 p.m.

Sept. 26

Fire Alarm

Campus Public Safety officers and Portland Fire Bureau responded to a fire alarm with smoke in Broadway Residence Hall at approximately 11:40 a.m. The cause of the fire was an item left on a lit range. The sprinklers were activated.

Trespass Warning

A non-student was issued a trespass warning for repeatedly sleeping in a doorway in the Helen Gordon Child Development Center.

Sept. 24–29

Vehicle Break In

Between Sept. 24–29, six reports of vehicle break-ins were filed with CPSO. Two reports came from Parking Structure Three, two reports came from Parking Structure One and one report came from Blumel Residence Hall parking. Property was reported as stolen from three of the six reports.

Sept. 30

Threats

At approximately 2 a.m. in the Art Building, a Portland State employee reported a disturbing email.