Crime blotter

Feb. 24

Harassment/Student Conduct

At 6:15 p.m. Campus Public Safety officers took a report from two Portland State students complaining about each other off campus.

Feb. 25

Robbery

A PSU student reported that an unknown male attempted to grab the phone they were holding from behind. The incident occured in Cramer Hall around 9:40 a.m.

Vandalism/Graffiti

A PSU employee reported bias-related graffiti in the stairwell. The vandalism occurred sometime between Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.

Feb. 26

Drug Law Violation Referral

At Broadway Residence Hall around 1:03 a.m., residence staff reported and referred two students who were under the legal age and in possession of “ganja.”

Feb. 28

Bicycle Theft

A PSU student reported the theft of their bicycle. The theft occurred near Lincoln Hall around 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.